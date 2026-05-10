15 Meaningful Mother’s Day Quotes By Iconic Authors To Honour Moms And Their Endless Sacrifices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celebrate Mother's Day by honoring maternal love and sacrifice.

Famous authors' quotes capture mothers' profound, enduring influence.

These literary insights highlight maternal strength, devotion, and impact.

Mothers embody unwavering love, sacrifice, and strength, shaping lives with quiet power and endless devotion. This Mother's Day, as we honour the women who nurture us through every storm, timeless quotes from famous authors remind us of their profound impact. These words, drawn from literary giants, capture the essence of maternal bonds, fierce, forgiving, and eternal, offering heartfelt ways to touch her heart.

Mother's Day Special Quotes

Here are 15 meaningful quotes by famous authors, rearranged for fresh inspiration:

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Charley Benetto

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” — Agatha Christie

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“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” — Jodi Picoult

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

“It's a funny thing about mothers... Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” — Roald Dahl

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” — James E. Faust

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“Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.” — Unknown

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” — Leroy Brownlow

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” — Susan Gale

“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” — Maxim Grosky

“I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.” — E.M. Forster

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner