12,000 Mangoes Adorn Mumbai’s Mumbadevi Temple For Aamba Mahotsav

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple adorned with thousands of mangoes.

Annual Mango Festival celebrated on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.

Devotees received mangoes offered to the deity as prasad.

Tradition blends faith, culture, and summer's favorite fruit.

Imagine a temple dripping with golden mangoes, turning a holy day into a fruity fiesta! Mumbai's iconic Mumbadevi Temple has done it again, decking itself out with thousands of juicy mangoes for the annual Aamba Mahotsav on Akshaya Tritiya. Devotees flock to savor the sight and spirit of this unique blend of faith and summer's king fruit. What's the story behind this delicious tradition? Read on for the juicy details.

Mumbai's Historic Shri Mumbadevi Temple celebrates Amba Festival

Mumbai's historic Shri Mumbadevi Temple, one of the city's oldest shrines built during British times by fisherfolk, came alive on Sunday, April 19, 2026, Akshaya Tritiya, with its grand 'Aamba Mahotsav' or Mango Festival. The temple premises on Mumbadevi Road buzzed with excitement as special decorations of mangoes and flowers transformed the sacred space into a vibrant tribute to the season's favorite fruit. This long-standing yearly event draws huge crowds seeking blessings on this super-auspicious Hindu day, believed to bring endless prosperity, good luck, and success in new ventures like business or buying gold.

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Highlights Of Mango Festival

The highlight? The temple adorned with over 12,000 mangoes, a tradition that echoes past celebrations. Temple priest Sandeep Bhatt shared the significance, saying, "Like every year, this year too, the temple has been decorated with the season's fruit, mango. It is believed that the fruit of any good deed done on Akshaya Tritiya is the greatest today." Special pujas and rituals were held, including prayers for India's safety amid recent challenges. Devotees offered Alphonso mangoes, contributed by regulars, and received them back as prasad, just like in earlier years when over 300 dozen were distributed, as noted by temple manager Hemant Jadhav: “More than 300 dozen alphonso mangoes were offered to Goddess Mumbadevi. All the mangoes were contributed by regular devotees and have been distributed among the devotees as prasad.”

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Akshaya Tritiya marks key moments in Hindu lore, like the end of Dwapar Yug and start of Kalyug. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the massive turnout, deploying extra security and urging visitors to follow darshan guidelines for smooth flow. Similar vibes were seen at nearby spots like Siddhivinayak Temple in past years, decorated with Hapus mangoes.

This mango mania isn't new, Mumbadevi has hosted it annually, even on Vaishakh Purnima before, with 20,000 visitors in 2019. Today, it blends devotion, culture, and summer delight, proving Mumbai's temples know how to make faith irresistibly sweet.