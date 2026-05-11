10 Vet-Backed Superfoods That Can Boost Your Dog’s Overall Health

Your pup begs for a bite of your meal, but is it safe? Many pet parents wonder which human foods truly help dogs thrive. The good news: everyday kitchen staples can act as powerful superfoods, boosting immunity, sharpening digestion, and adding extra bounce to every wag. From pumpkin to turmeric, these vet-approved ingredients are simple, natural, and packed with nutrients dogs need to live longer, happier lives. But using them right matters, wrong amounts or unprepared forms can backfire. Wondering which ones top the list? This story reveals ten everyday superfoods veterinarians recommend, complete with serving sizes and preparation tips to keep your dog energetic, healthy, and tail-wagging non-stop.

Vet-Recommended Superfoods

1. Pumpkin

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Rich in fibre, pumpkin regulates digestion, easing both diarrhoea and constipation effectively. Vets suggest it for gut health and beta-carotene boosts immunity and vision, Serve boiled and plain: mash one spoon for small dogs or two spoons for larger breeds daily.

2. Plain Curd (Dahi)

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Plain curd is rich in probiotics that help improve gut health while its calcium content supports stronger bones. It is especially beneficial during hot weather as it aids digestion. Experts suggest giving half a spoon to small dogs and one spoon to larger dogs by mixing it with rice or kibble.

3. Boiled Eggs

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Eggs are a rich source of protein and biotin, which help maintain shiny coats and healthy skin in dogs. They also contain essential fatty acids that support overall health and energy. Vets recommend feeding plain boiled eggs, with small dogs getting half an egg weekly and larger breeds one full egg. ALSO READ | Typhoid Recovery Diet: 7 Foods That Restore Strength And Improve Health