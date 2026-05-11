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HomeLifestyle10 Vet-Backed Superfoods That Can Boost Your Dog’s Overall Health

10 Vet-Backed Superfoods That Can Boost Your Dog’s Overall Health

Everyday kitchen superfoods like pumpkin, curd, boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, moong dal, coconut oil, turmeric, and ground flaxseeds can boost your dog’s immunity, digestion.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vet-recommended foods boost dog immunity, digestion, and energy levels.
  • Pumpkin, curd, eggs, and sweet potatoes offer key nutrients.
  • Carrots, apples, moong dal support health and dental hygiene.
  • Coconut oil, turmeric, flaxseeds provide healthy fats and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Your pup begs for a bite of your meal, but is it safe? Many pet parents wonder which human foods truly help dogs thrive. The good news: everyday kitchen staples can act as powerful superfoods, boosting immunity, sharpening digestion, and adding extra bounce to every wag. From pumpkin to turmeric, these vet-approved ingredients are simple, natural, and packed with nutrients dogs need to live longer, happier lives. But using them right matters, wrong amounts or unprepared forms can backfire. Wondering which ones top the list? This story reveals ten everyday superfoods veterinarians recommend, complete with serving sizes and preparation tips to keep your dog energetic, healthy, and tail-wagging non-stop.

Vet-Recommended Superfoods

1. Pumpkin

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Rich in fibre, pumpkin regulates digestion, easing both diarrhoea and constipation effectively. Vets suggest it for gut health and beta-carotene boosts immunity and vision, Serve boiled and plain: mash one spoon for small dogs or two spoons for larger breeds daily.

2. Plain Curd (Dahi)

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Plain curd is rich in probiotics that help improve gut health while its calcium content supports stronger bones. It is especially beneficial during hot weather as it aids digestion. Experts suggest giving half a spoon to small dogs and one spoon to larger dogs by mixing it with rice or kibble.

3. Boiled Eggs

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Eggs are a rich source of protein and biotin, which help maintain shiny coats and healthy skin in dogs. They also contain essential fatty acids that support overall health and energy. Vets recommend feeding plain boiled eggs, with small dogs getting half an egg weekly and larger breeds one full egg.

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4. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which helps reduce inflammation, improve eyesight and provide long-lasting energy through fibre. The article notes that vets also support them for better joint health. They can be boiled or baked plain and served mashed, with one teaspoon recommended for every 10kg of body weight.

5. Carrots

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Carrots contain vitamin A that supports immunity and eye health in dogs. Their crunchy texture also helps clean teeth naturally. Low in calories and high in fibre, they are useful for weight management. The report suggests feeding raw carrot sticks or boiled pieces, with a handful suitable for medium-sized dogs daily.

6. Apples
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Apples provide antioxidants and fibre that help freshen breath, improve digestion and support heart health. The article describes them as a safe low-sugar treat for dogs. They should always be served without seeds, with small dogs getting a few slices and larger dogs up to a quarter of an apple.

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7. Moong Dal

Moong dal offers plant-based protein, iron and folate that help maintain muscles while remaining easy to digest. According to the report, vets recommend serving it without spices. It can be cooked until soft and mixed with rice for a balanced and lighter meal option.

8. Coconut Oil/Flesh

Coconut oil and fresh coconut flesh contain healthy fats that help moisturise the skin, soften coats and support digestive health. The article says vets advise adding a quarter teaspoon for every 10kg of body weight to daily meals. Fresh coconut should be used in small amounts to avoid excess fat intake.

9. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which helps reduce inflammation and joint pain while also supporting liver function and immunity. Vets recommend adding small amounts of golden paste to daily meals, starting with tiny portions to check tolerance.

10. Flaxseeds (Ground)

Ground flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that improve coat shine, support joint movement and help digestion through fibre. Vet recommends sprinkling a quarter teaspoon per 10kg of body weight over kibble for the best results.

Adding these vet-approved superfoods to a dog’s daily diet can help keep pets healthier and happier, while also advising pet owners to consult vets before making major dietary changes.

 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some everyday superfoods for dogs?

Everyday kitchen staples like pumpkin, plain curd, boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, moong dal, coconut, turmeric, and flaxseeds can act as superfoods for dogs. These ingredients are packed with nutrients that boost immunity, improve digestion, and support overall health.

How can pumpkin benefit my dog?

Pumpkin is rich in fiber, which helps regulate digestion and can ease both diarrhea and constipation. It also provides beta-carotene to boost immunity and vision. Serve it boiled and plain, in small or large spoon portions daily depending on your dog's size.

Are boiled eggs good for dogs?

Yes, boiled eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, contributing to shiny coats and healthy skin. They also provide essential fatty acids for overall health and energy. Small dogs can have half an egg weekly, and larger breeds can have a full egg.

How should I introduce turmeric to my dog's diet?

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and supports liver function and immunity. Vets suggest adding small amounts of golden paste to daily meals, starting with tiny portions to monitor your dog's tolerance.

Can I give my dog apples?

Apples offer antioxidants and fiber, freshening breath, improving digestion, and supporting heart health. Always serve them without seeds. Small dogs can have a few slices, while larger dogs can have up to a quarter of an apple.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Foods For Dogs Dog Superfoods Vet-approved Dog Diet Dog Immunity Boost Dog Nutrition
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