What Is A Gold Loan And Why Millions Of Indians Prefer It Over Personal Loans

Today, gold loan products in India are making it easier than ever for borrowers to unlock the value of their gold quickly with minimal paperwork, transparent valuation, and same-day disbursal in most cases. But before you apply, it helps to understand exactly what a gold loan is and why it consistently edges out personal loans as a preferred credit option.

What is a gold loan?

Understanding what a gold loan is simple. It is a secured loan where you pledge your gold jewellery, ornaments, or coins as collateral to borrow money, without selling them. The lender holds your gold safely in secure vaults under 24x7 surveillance until you repay the loan, after which it is returned to you in full.

A loan against gold is backed by a physical asset, which is why it typically comes with lower interest rates, faster approval, and simpler eligibility requirements compared to unsecured credit options. With lenders like Bajaj Finance, you can pledge your gold coins, jewellery and ornaments to get loan amounts from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore. The loan amount you receive depends on the weight and purity of your gold, the current IBJA-referenced gold rate, and the RBI-prescribed Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of up to 85%.

Why Indians prefer a loan against gold over a personal loan

India holds an estimated 25,000 tonnes of privately owned gold, one of the largest household gold reserves in the world. It is no surprise, then, that a loan against gold has become one of the most widely used credit products in the country. Here is why it consistently wins over personal loans:

Lower interest rates: Personal loans in India typically carry interest rates ranging from 11% to 24% per annum or higher. A loan against gold from lenders such as Bajaj Finance comes with interest rates starting from 9.50% per annum, making it a significantly more affordable borrowing option for the same financial need.

No credit score dependency: A personal loan approval depends heavily on your CIBIL score. A gold loan, being a secured product, places far less emphasis on credit history. Borrowers with a limited credit profile can still access funds as long as they have qualifying gold to pledge.

Minimal documentation: A personal loan typically requires income proof, salary slips, and bank statements. A gold loan requires just one valid KYC document, an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, driving licence, NREGA job card, or a letter from the NPR is sufficient.

Faster disbursal: Because the loan is secured against a physical asset assessed at the branch, gold loans are typically disbursed in just one branch visit, often*. Personal loans, by contrast, may take days for verification and approval.

Convenient repayment: You can choose to pay interest on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis, with the principal settled at the end of the tenure. There are no foreclosure charges, giving you the freedom to close the loan early without penalty.

Know before you pledge

Understanding what a gold loan is and how it compares to a personal loan puts you in a stronger position as a borrower. Check today's gold rate, use a gold loan calculator to estimate your eligible amount, and keep one valid KYC document ready before you visit a branch.

A loan against gold gives you access to funds quickly, affordably, and without parting with a cherished asset, which is precisely why millions of Indians choose it over a personal loan.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.