Union Budget 2026-27 Pivots Around Three Kartavyas, Redefining The Role Of The Annual Budget

The Union Budget 2026-27 marks a clear departure from the traditional number-driven narrative that has long defined Budget Day in India. Instead of focusing primarily on tax rates, subsidies or short-term fiscal adjustments, the government has positioned the Budget around three central Kartavyas or duties that are intended to guide policymaking over the coming years.

While the Union Budget continues to outline how the government plans to raise resources and deploy them for public welfare, its purpose appears to be evolving. Once seen largely as a once-a-year price signal affecting households and businesses, the Budget is increasingly being used to articulate direction, priorities and governance outcomes. Budget 2026 brings this shift into sharp focus.

Kartavya One: Accelerating and Sustaining Economic Growth

The first Kartavya outlined in Budget 2026 is to accelerate and sustain economic growth. Rather than relying on short-term stimulus measures, the emphasis is on creating conditions that allow growth to be durable and broad-based. Capital allocation, institutional reform and policy stability are presented as key levers to achieve this objective.

This approach reflects a move away from reactive policymaking driven by annual announcements. By clearly stating growth as a long-term duty, the Budget positions itself as part of a wider economic architecture rather than a standalone fiscal event.

Kartavya Two: Fulfilling the Aspirations of the People

The second Kartavya focuses on fulfilling the aspirations of citizens. This extends beyond immediate welfare measures to include employment opportunities, urban development, access to infrastructure and the ability of households to participate in economic growth.

Over the years, several structural changes have supported this approach. The merger of the Railway Budget into the main Union Budget reduced fragmented planning, while the GST Council shifted indirect tax decisions into a predictable, rules-based framework. Together, these reforms have helped move the Budget away from surprise announcements and towards steady, outcome-oriented governance.

Kartavya Three: Advancing Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas

The third Kartavya centres on advancing the vision of inclusive development. By linking this duty to measurable outcomes and institutional accountability, the Budget seeks to ensure that growth benefits are more evenly distributed across regions and social groups.

This framing also redefines the government’s role. Instead of attempting to manage markets directly, the focus is on designing systems where cities, markets and citizens can scale responsibly. Issues such as urban financing, capital mobilisation and India’s integration with global markets form part of this broader vision.

A Budget Built on Direction, Not Populism

Union Budget 2026 represents a shift from annual accounting to long-term governance. By anchoring the fiscal exercise around three Kartavyas, the government has transformed the Budget into a statement of intent rather than a list of giveaways.

"Budget 2026–27 marks a structural shift - from a focus on yearly numbers to governance architecture,” says Girish Lakhotiya. For an economy with long-term ambitions, the relevance of the Budget now lies less in what it delivers immediately and more in whether it prepares the country for sustained growth and competitiveness in the years ahead.

About the Author

Girish Lakhotiya is the Founder of Prachay Capital, where he focuses on long-term capital strategy, policy analysis, and investment frameworks aligned with India’s growth trajectory. With a keen interest in fiscal policy, governance reforms, and macroeconomic trends, he offers insights on how institutional design, capital allocation, and regulatory clarity can shape India’s economic future and global positioning.

