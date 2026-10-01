This Festive Season, Upgrade Your Home Theatre Experience With Best In Class Soundbars

The festive season is often a time when households upgrade their entertainment setups, and a soundbar can be a practical addition for users looking to improve TV audio without investing in a full-sized home theatre system. Soundbars are available across price segments, with features such as Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, multi-channel configurations, dedicated subwoofers and rear speakers.

boAt's Aavante range includes several models aimed at different requirements and budgets. The lineup includes the Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D, Aavante Bar Prime DA600, Aavante Bar Prime B450, Aavante Prime 5000D, Aavante Prime X and Aavante Bar Prime B500. Here is a closer look at what each model offers.

1. boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is positioned as a 5.2-channel soundbar system with a 600W output. It combines a soundbar with dual wired subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers.

The system supports Dolby Audio and comes with Movie, News and Music EQ modes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and Optical inputs.

The audio hardware includes two 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers, four 2-inch bar drivers and 1.5-inch rear satellite drivers on both the right and left channels. A full-function master remote is also included.

The product is available offline and has a price range of ₹10,999 to ₹11,999.

For users looking for a 600W multi-channel setup with Dolby Audio, dual subwoofers and wired rear speakers, the Thunder-D offers a combination of these features in one system.

2. boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600 offers a 600W setup with Dolby Atmos support. The company positions the model as a 5.2-channel system with dual subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers.

Its connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX and Optical. Users can select from Movie, News and Music EQ modes depending on the type of content.

The soundbar features two 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers with a wooden side-firing design. The main bar uses multiple front-facing drivers, while the rear satellites feature two-inch drivers.

The system also includes DSP and uses wired connections between the main soundbar and subwoofer, as well as between the rear satellites and the soundbar.

The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is available through the boAt website and Flipkart, with a price range of ₹14,999 to ₹18,999.

If Dolby Atmos is a priority but you want to retain a 5.2-channel setup with dual subwoofers and wired rear speakers, the DA600 is the model in this lineup that combines these specifications.

3. boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450 is a 450W soundbar system featuring dual subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers. Its 5.2-channel configuration is designed to provide separate audio channels for different elements of the soundtrack.

For connectivity, the model supports Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB. This allows it to be connected to televisions, laptops, gaming devices and other compatible sources.

The system is priced at ₹11,999 and is available through Amazon and the boAt website.

With its features, the B450 is positioned as one of the more straightforward multi-channel options.

4. boAt Aavante Prime 5000D

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D is another option in the lineup, offering 500W RMS output along with Dolby Audio. The system combines the main soundbar with a wired subwoofer and two wired rear speakers.

It includes Movie, Music and News EQ modes, allowing users to adjust the audio profile according to the content being played. Connectivity options include AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI eARC and Bluetooth v5.3.

The soundbar can either be placed on a TV cabinet or mounted on a wall. A master remote is included for controlling volume, playback and sound modes.

The Aavante Prime 5000D is priced between ₹9,999 and ₹10,999 and is available on the boAt website, Flipkart and Amazon.

For users looking for a 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio, a wired subwoofer and wired rear satellites, the 5000D combines these features with 500W RMS output.

5. boAt Aavante Prime X

At the higher end of the range is the boAt Aavante Prime X, which features Dolby Atmos and a 7.1.4-channel configuration. The system has a stated 700W output and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

One of its notable features is the truly wireless rear satellite speakers, which are designed to operate without the speaker cables required by the wired systems in this lineup. The current boAt specifications list a 4,500mAh battery for the satellite speakers. The satellites offer up to 12 hours of battery life at 60% volume with Dolby Atmos content and up to seven hours at the same volume with non-Dolby Atmos content, when connected using an HDMI cable.

The Prime X is priced between ₹24,999 and ₹29,999 and is available through the boAt website, Flipkart and Amazon.

For users specifically looking for a 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos setup with a wireless subwoofer and wireless rear satellites, the Prime X is the most feature-rich configuration among the six models covered here

6. boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500 is a 5.1-channel soundbar system with a 500W output. It includes a wired subwoofer and two wired rear satellite speakers.

The model supports Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and Optical connectivity. It also offers Movie, News and Music EQ modes, along with a master remote for controlling the system.

The B500 has a sleek design and can be integrated into a TV setup without requiring a separate home theatre receiver.

The product is available on Amazon, with a price range of ₹8,999 to ₹9,999.

Choosing a soundbar for your home setup

The six models cover a broad range of price points and configurations. Buyers looking for a relatively affordable multi-channel setup can consider models such as the Aavante Bar Prime B500 or Prime 5000D, while the Thunder-D and B450 add dedicated rear speakers and subwoofer configurations.

For Dolby Atmos, the DA600 and Prime X are the two models in this selection that specifically support the format. The DA600 uses a 5.2-channel setup with dual wired subwoofers and wired rear satellites, while the Prime X uses a 7.1.4-channel configuration with a wireless subwoofer and wireless rear satellites.

For users prioritising higher output, the Prime X offers 700W, followed by the 600W Thunder-D and DA600. The 5000D and B500 offer 500W-class output, while the B450 is rated at 450W.

The right choice will ultimately depend on room size, preferred content, connectivity requirements and whether the setup needs wired or wireless rear speakers. For movies and TV shows, Dolby Atmos support and rear-speaker configuration may be important considerations; for music and gaming, users may also want to consider output, connectivity and the flexibility of the speaker placement. With dedicated subwoofers and multi-channel configurations available across the range, these soundbars offer different ways to enhance TV, movie, music and gaming audio during the festive season.

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