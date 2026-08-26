The Great Khali Supports Reconstruction Of Flood-Damaged Hanuman Mandir In Assam

Former professional wrestler and public figure The Great Khali has joined the TrueHope Foundation in its relief and rehabilitation efforts for families affected by floods in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The initiative, led by the Jodhpur-based TrueHope Foundation, is focused on helping affected residents move beyond immediate relief and begin rebuilding their homes and community spaces. As part of the programme, the foundation plans to construct 100 houses for 100 flood-affected families.

The rehabilitation programme also includes essential household items and relief supplies. These include 500 beds, 500 mattresses, 1,000 pillows, 500 fans, 500 water filters, ration kits and other daily-use necessities.

Reconstruction Begins at Flood-Damaged Hanuman Mandir

A sacred puja was held in Sivasagar to mark the start of reconstruction work at a Hanuman Mandir that was washed away during the floods. The temple is being restored as a place where residents can continue their religious practices and gather as a community.

The reconstruction effort is being carried out in collaboration with the Deeplina Deka Foundation, Ayan for Assam and TrueHope Foundation, with support from The Great Khali.

For local residents, the restoration of the temple is part of a wider effort to rebuild spaces that were damaged by the floods. Alongside homes and essential supplies, the project aims to restore a place that has a role in the community’s social and religious life.

Focus On Long-Term Rehabilitation

The initiative is not limited to the distribution of relief material. The planned housing project and supply of household essentials are intended to support families as they work towards restoring their day-to-day lives after the floods.

Kuldeep Khatri, Co-founder of TrueHope Foundation, said the organisation remains committed to assisting flood-affected communities in Assam and supporting their transition from immediate relief to long-term rehabilitation.

The programme combines assistance for individual households with efforts to restore shared community spaces. Organisers said the objective is to help affected families rebuild with greater safety and stability while ensuring that their basic needs are addressed during the recovery process.

Khali Appeals For Wider Support

During his visit to Assam, Khali also called on celebrities and public figures from across the country to contribute to relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities affected by the floods.

“Before we are celebrities, we are human beings. If we cannot come forward to serve another human being, then being a celebrity has little meaning,” Khali said.

The organisers said the involvement of public figures could help draw greater attention to the needs of flood-affected communities and encourage individuals, organisations and other public personalities to participate in rehabilitation initiatives.

With housing, essential supplies and the reconstruction of the damaged temple forming part of the programme, the organisations involved are seeking to address both immediate household needs and longer-term community recovery in Sivasagar.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)