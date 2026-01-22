Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentThe Confluence Of Yoga, Ayurveda, And Allopathy! Amit Shah Inaugurated Patanjali's First Hybrid Hospital

Amit Shah inaugurated Patanjali Yogpeeth's hybrid emergency hospital in Haridwar. CM Dhami, Ramdev, and Balkrishna attended.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:38 PM (IST)

Haridwar Medical News: Today marks a historic chapter in India's medical history. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the world's first 'Integrated Hybrid' Emergency and Critical Care Hospital, operated by Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Swami Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna, along with several dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

This hospital is the first of its kind, integrating Yoga, Ayurveda, and natural medicine with modern allopathy. After the inauguration, Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the hospital and appreciated the initiative, stating that India will now become a global leader in the fields of education and medicine. He described it as the beginning of a new era of 'Integrated Holistic Treatment'.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Specialist Services

This super-specialty hospital, with a capacity of 250 beds, will have departments like cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, and general surgery operating 24x7. It offers advanced facilities such as high-level cath labs like Philips Azurion, MRI, CT scans, and dialysis. Acharya Balkrishna stated that the hospital aims to handle complex conditions where patients require immediate 'Modern Life Support'.


Opposition to Unnecessary Surgeries

Swami Ramdev clarified that Patanjali opposes unnecessary medicines, operations, and tests. He said, "Our goal is to cure 90 to 99% of patients through yoga, Ayurveda, and dietary methods. Surgery and stents will only be used when the condition is extremely serious."

He claimed that Patanjali has succeeded in 'reversing' diseases like BP, diabetes, and liver cirrhosis through EMR data and clinical evidence.

A Global Research Centre

Patanjali is currently conducting research in collaboration with 25 major medical institutions worldwide, including AIIMS Delhi and Rishikesh. A team of 500 scientists has played a significant role in giving evidence-based Ayurveda global recognition. Through this hospital, world-class treatment will be ensured for poor patients at a lower cost. This hospital will not only treat diseases but also realise the dream of making India the world's 'Health Destination'.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

