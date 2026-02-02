The 142nd birth anniversary of Brahmaleen Gurudev Pandit Shri Radharaman Ji Mishra was observed at Karauli Dham with devotion, traditional rituals, and quiet reflection. The observance brought together sadhaks, devotees, and seekers from different parts of India and abroad to remember a spiritual teacher known for discipline, simplicity, and lifelong commitment to Sanatan Tantra.

Followers recalled Pandit Radharaman Ji Mishra as a practitioner who avoided public recognition and emphasised personal sadhana and ethical conduct. He consistently taught that Tantra should be understood as a structured spiritual discipline rather than as mysticism or superstition. “Tantra is a science of inner balance and responsibility,” he often stated, stressing service to society, harmony with nature, and inner purification.

The programme was attended by Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj, who served as the chief guest. In his address, he described Karauli Dham as “a space that nurtures awareness and compassion,” adding that it represents a way of life where attachment and greed gradually give way to restraint and empathy.

Presiding over the ceremony, Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Ji, Mahant of Karauli Dham and Mishri Math, spoke about his Gurudev’s continuing influence. He said that current activities at the Dham—such as healing practices, research into memory science, and ancestral rituals—“are rooted in the disciplined vision of Pandit Radharaman Ji Mishra.”

Traditional rituals, including Rudrabhishek, Mahakali Mahabhishek, Guru Aarti, and the offering of 56 Bhog, were performed according to established customs. Participants noted that the atmosphere remained subdued and reflective, aligning with the values the Guru stood for.

Speakers also recalled that Pandit Radharaman Ji Mishra led a simple life, sustaining himself through agriculture and keeping a distance from institutional expansion. “His legacy is not a structure, but a way of living marked by clarity, restraint, and responsibility,” Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Ji told devotees.

As Karauli Dham continues its work as a spiritual and research-oriented centre, organisers said the teachings of Pandit Shri Radharaman Ji Mishra continue to guide its direction, encouraging seekers to view spirituality as a practical discipline relevant to contemporary life.

