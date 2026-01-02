Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentService To The Nation Through The Model Of A Swadeshi And Healthy India, This Is Patanjali’s Resolve: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev claims that Patanjali has created a vast system of national service with volunteers, aimed at making India healthy and self-reliant through yoga, Ayurveda, and modern research.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev recently shared details of a vast service ecosystem dedicated to serving the nation. He explained how efforts are being made to make the country self-reliant through initiatives based on health, research, education, and volunteers. According to Baba Ramdev, this is not merely an organisation, but a mission of selfless service.

A vast force of volunteers

The greatest strength of this service movement lies in its volunteers. Baba Ramdev said that at present, around 5 lakh karmayogis and more than 1 crore yoga volunteers are engaged in community service across the country. This vast network is connecting people at the grassroots level with yoga, wellness, and health awareness programmes through nearly 1 crore “touchpoints.”

Coordination between modern science and tradition

Ramdev said that Patanjali’s mission does not rely only on traditional knowledge, but also incorporates modern science. According to Baba Ramdev, more than 5,000 doctors and around 500 senior scientists are associated with this initiative. These experts are working as a bridge between Ayurveda and modern medicine, so that people can receive effective and affordable healthcare solutions.

Infrastructure and economic investment

Baba Ramdev has claimed that infrastructure has also been expanded as part of this nation-building effort. More than 5,000 centres are operating across India, taking yoga and Ayurveda to the general public. Running this entire system costs approximately ₹5,000 crore every year. Baba Ramdev emphasised that this investment is not being made for profit, but for long-term nation-building and strengthening public health.

Patanjali: the backbone of service

Behind this entire initiative, “Patanjali” stands as an organised backbone. Through hospitals, research centres, and educational institutions, Indian traditions are being integrated with a modern lifestyle.

