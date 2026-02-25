Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is scripting a new chapter of inclusive growth, mobility, and social empowerment. From women and students to workers and families, people-centric governance is translating into visible, everyday change on the ground.

One such transformational initiative is strengthening Punjab’s public transport system to make travel safer, smarter, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone.

Free Bus Travel: Real Savings, Real Empowerment

The free bus travel facility for women and students has emerged as a powerful enabler of economic independence and social mobility across Punjab.

What does this mean on the ground?

₹50–₹100 saved daily by working women

₹1,500–₹3,000 saved every month

₹20,000–₹25,000 saved annually per woman

These savings are not just numbers; they translate into:

Greater workforce participation

Easier access to education

Stress-free travel for daily errands, healthcare, and markets

Women across Punjab are now commuting without financial anxiety and fear, confidently managing work, family, and education.

1,279 New Buses: A Major Upgrade to Punjab’s Transport Network

To further strengthen public transport, the Punjab Government will add 1,279 new buses to the state fleet.

Fleet Expansion at a Glance

796 buses to be purchased

483 buses to be inducted on lease

This addition will significantly improve route coverage, frequency, comfort, and reliability, especially in underserved and high-demand areas.

Modern, Safe, and Environment-Friendly Buses

The new buses are designed to meet global safety and sustainability standards, ensuring a superior travel experience.

Key Features

BS-VI engines for reduced emissions

Wheelchair accessibility for inclusive mobility

LED lighting & fire detection systems

Advanced safety features for passengers

Every journey is designed to be comfortable, dignified, and future-ready.

Smart Ticketing & Digital Convenience

Punjab’s public transport is going digital—bringing convenience right to passengers’ fingertips.

Smart Travel Features

Mobile app-based ticket booking

Live bus tracking

QR code, UPI & card payments

No queues, no cash hassles

Women passengers will also receive smart cards for seamless free travel, ensuring transparency and ease of access.

Safety First: Secure Travel for Women

Women’s safety remains a top priority for the Mann Government.

Currently, 2,267 government buses are operational across Punjab, all offering free travel for women and equipped with:

CCTV surveillance

GPS tracking systems

This focus on safety has led to a notable increase in the number of women commuters, reinforcing trust in public transport.

Driving Change, One Journey at a Time

From affordable mobility and digital innovation to women’s empowerment and environmental responsibility, the Mann Government’s transport reforms reflect a larger commitment to people-first governance.

As public infrastructure improves, so does the quality of life, bringing Punjab closer to its vision of “Rangla Punjab”, where growth is inclusive and opportunities are accessible to all.

The journey towards a stronger, smarter, and more equitable Punjab is well underway, and it’s already rolling on the roads.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.