Punjab Government Led By Shri Bhagwant Singh Maan Gift To Punjab: 1,279 New Buses Set To Transform Public Transport
Bhagwant Singh Mann announces 1,279 new buses to modernise public transport in Punjab, boosting women’s free travel and safety.
Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is scripting a new chapter of inclusive growth, mobility, and social empowerment. From women and students to workers and families, people-centric governance is translating into visible, everyday change on the ground.
One such transformational initiative is strengthening Punjab’s public transport system to make travel safer, smarter, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone.
Free Bus Travel: Real Savings, Real Empowerment
The free bus travel facility for women and students has emerged as a powerful enabler of economic independence and social mobility across Punjab.
What does this mean on the ground?
- ₹50–₹100 saved daily by working women
- ₹1,500–₹3,000 saved every month
- ₹20,000–₹25,000 saved annually per woman
These savings are not just numbers; they translate into:
- Greater workforce participation
- Easier access to education
- Stress-free travel for daily errands, healthcare, and markets
Women across Punjab are now commuting without financial anxiety and fear, confidently managing work, family, and education.
1,279 New Buses: A Major Upgrade to Punjab’s Transport Network
To further strengthen public transport, the Punjab Government will add 1,279 new buses to the state fleet.
Fleet Expansion at a Glance
- 796 buses to be purchased
- 483 buses to be inducted on lease
This addition will significantly improve route coverage, frequency, comfort, and reliability, especially in underserved and high-demand areas.
Modern, Safe, and Environment-Friendly Buses
The new buses are designed to meet global safety and sustainability standards, ensuring a superior travel experience.
Key Features
- BS-VI engines for reduced emissions
- Wheelchair accessibility for inclusive mobility
- LED lighting & fire detection systems
- Advanced safety features for passengers
Every journey is designed to be comfortable, dignified, and future-ready.
Smart Ticketing & Digital Convenience
Punjab’s public transport is going digital—bringing convenience right to passengers’ fingertips.
Smart Travel Features
- Mobile app-based ticket booking
- Live bus tracking
- QR code, UPI & card payments
- No queues, no cash hassles
Women passengers will also receive smart cards for seamless free travel, ensuring transparency and ease of access.
Safety First: Secure Travel for Women
Women’s safety remains a top priority for the Mann Government.
Currently, 2,267 government buses are operational across Punjab, all offering free travel for women and equipped with:
- CCTV surveillance
- GPS tracking systems
This focus on safety has led to a notable increase in the number of women commuters, reinforcing trust in public transport.
Driving Change, One Journey at a Time
From affordable mobility and digital innovation to women’s empowerment and environmental responsibility, the Mann Government’s transport reforms reflect a larger commitment to people-first governance.
As public infrastructure improves, so does the quality of life, bringing Punjab closer to its vision of “Rangla Punjab”, where growth is inclusive and opportunities are accessible to all.
The journey towards a stronger, smarter, and more equitable Punjab is well underway, and it’s already rolling on the roads.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.