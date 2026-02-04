Health News

Pain is an experience that is an inseparable part of human life. There is hardly anyone who has not faced pain at some point in their life. This pain is sometimes momentary, and sometimes it affects our body and mind for years. Modern lifestyle, hectic schedules, stress, unhealthy eating habits, and physical inactivity have made pain a common problem today, but is pain really "normal", or is it a serious warning sign given by our body, which we are ignoring?

According to medical science, pain is mainly of two types. The first is the pain that occurs suddenly, such as getting a finger caught, falling, getting hit by a heavy object, or having an accident. This is called acute pain. It is intense, but usually short-lived. The second type is the pain that persists for a long time. It gradually becomes a part of life, and the person gets used to it. This is called chronic pain. This pain is a sign of an internal problem, such as bone wear, nerve compression, slipped disc, or joint-related problems. In Ayurveda, such pain is often considered to be related to Vata dosha.

Body's warning sign or an alarm suppressed by medicines?

In a vast country like India, chronic pain has become a serious public health problem. It is estimated that about 18 crore people are suffering from some kind of long-term pain. Arthritis, back pain, knee pain, cervical pain, neuropathic pain, all these problems not only affect a person's physical ability, but also disrupt their mental health and social life.

The sensation of pain is in itself an extremely complex and amazing biological process. There are some special types of receptors in our body called nociceptors. These receptors recognise which part of the body is experiencing inflammation, pressure, or damage. When this information reaches the brain through the nervous system, we experience pain. In other words, pain is an alarm system of our body, which tells us that something is wrong somewhere, but the problem starts when we start trying to turn off this alarm instead of understanding it. Today, the easiest and most common way to get relief from pain is with pain-relieving medicines. Whether it's a mild headache, stiffness in the joints, or a strain in the back, we immediately resort to a pill. These medicines provide quick relief, but do they really make us healthy?

Benefits and harms of painkillers

In modern allopathic medicine, pain-relieving medicines are mainly divided into three categories. The most common among these are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, commonly known as NSAIDs. Medicines like diclofenac, ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen fall into this category. These medicines provide relief from pain by reducing inflammation, but long-term use can cause stomach problems, gastric ulcers, damage to the liver and kidneys, heart disease, and complications related to the respiratory system.

Steroids also come in this category, which are very effective, but equally dangerous. Long-term use of steroids weakens the body's immune system, increases the risk of infection, and can cause hormonal imbalances. The second major category of pain-relieving drugs is analgesics, which include opioids. These medicines are made from opium and are used to treat extreme pain. They provide intense relief from pain, but they are highly addictive. Long-term use not only increases physical dependence but also can disrupt mental balance.

Need to eliminate the cause, not suppress the pain

The third category is adjuvant drugs, which include anti-convulsants and anti-depressants. Medicines like gabapentin and pregabalin are given for nerve pain. These medicines prevent the pain signal from reaching the brain, thereby reducing the sensation of pain. But the root cause of the pain remains. Along with this, side effects like excessive fatigue, memory loss, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, and mental confusion also come to the fore. The biggest problem with all these medicines is that they do not cure the pain, but only suppress its sensation. As soon as the effect of the medicine wears off, the pain returns. The person has to take the medicine again, and gradually the body gets used to these medicines. As a result, a vicious cycle of pain, medicine, temporary relief, and then pain is created.

The increasing trend of fake and adulterated medicines available in the market has made the situation even more serious. Many times, the amount of active ingredient in the medicines is less, due to which the expected relief is not obtained, and the patient has to increase the dose. This further increases the side effects on the body. When these limitations of modern medical methods become clear to us, then naturally our attention goes towards Ayurveda. Ayurveda does not consider pain as just a symptom, but as a result of the imbalance of the body's doshas. Therefore, the aim of Ayurvedic medical methods is not to suppress the pain, but to balance its root cause.

Ayurvedic solutions to the root cause of pain

Patanjali's scientists developed Peedanil Gold with this holistic approach. It is a medicine that works on almost all the biological pathways associated with pain. Modern research has found that this medicine controls the same processes that allopathic painkillers affect, but without any serious side effects. Scientific studies have shown that inflammation is a major cause of pain. When there is inflammation in the body, it puts pressure on the surrounding nerves and pain signals are generated. Peedanil Gold balances these major biological markers associated with inflammation. Its effects have been found to be similar to steroids, but without harming the immune system.

In diseases like arthritis, where the cartilage between the bones wears out, Peedanil Gold not only provides relief from pain but also plays a supportive role in the reconstruction of cartilage. This is very important research, because it is generally believed that once the cartilage is destroyed, it cannot be rebuilt. The effect of this medicine has also been found to be remarkable in pain caused by nerve compression, such as a slipped disc or sciatica. It helps in effectively controlling the pain signal as well as improving the health of the nerves.

Relief not from pills, but from balance

The most important thing is that the effect of Peedanil Gold is not limited to the body only, but it also works at the level of the brain. Long-term use of painkillers affects the functioning of the brain, but Peedanil Gold has also shown positive results in balancing the gene expression associated with pain.

In studies conducted from a long-term safety perspective, it has been found that when taken in the prescribed amount, with the right method and with the right adjuvant, this medicine does not have any negative effect on the liver, kidneys, brain, or any other major organ. Today, when we are clearly seeing the side effects of pain-relieving medicines, it has become necessary that we reconsider our medical methods. It is wise to prioritise long-term health instead of quick relief. Ayurveda's approach of seeing the body, mind, and biological system as a holistic unit, the whole person medicine approach, has become the need of the hour.

The path to freedom from pain lies not only in pills but in understanding, balance, and holistic treatment. When medical science and Ayurvedic knowledge come together, then health becomes not just freedom from disease, but a means of improving the quality of life.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.