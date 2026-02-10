Patanjali EarGrit Gold: Enhance Your Hearing With Herbs Like Fenugreek, Neem, And Bhringraj

Ear Health Guide: The ears are an important organ of our body; besides hearing, the ear also helps in maintaining the body's balance. When a baby learns to walk, it is our ears that help in maintaining their balance. Inside our ears, there are some small particles that float in a liquid or fluid, and the floating of these particles controls our balance.

The ear is divided into 3 parts: the first is the outer ear, the part that we see from the outside, which is connected to the eardrum through the ear canal. The second part, called the middle ear, is a box-shaped area that contains the three smallest bones in our body; the middle ear is connected to the back of the throat by the Eustachian tube.

The innermost part, called the inner ear, has a snail-like structure, which helps us to hear sounds. This snail-like structure is filled with a type of liquid or fluid, which helps in converting the waves coming in the form of vibrations into electrical signals and sending them to the brain.

Hearing Ability and Ear Problems

Approximately 5% of people in the world suffer from some kind of ear problem, including 432 million adults and 34 million children. According to a report by the World Health Organisation, this number is estimated to reach 700 million by the year 2050, which means that 1 out of every 10 people will suffer from some kind of ear problem. But how can it be determined that a person is facing difficulty in hearing? For this, the person is advised to undergo a Pure Tone Audiometry (PTA) or, in simple terms, a decibel test.

To understand this, one must first understand that sound is measured in decibels. The hearing capacity of humans ranges from 0 dB (decibels) to 130 dB. Any person can hear even the smallest sound at 0 dB. Sounds up to 85 dB are considered safe for humans, and no adverse effects are seen. However, sounds above 120 dB can immediately affect a person.

But if a person has trouble hearing sounds above 35 decibels, it is considered that the hearing ability of such a person has diminished, i.e., they have hearing loss. This type of problem has been seen in almost 25% of people above 60% worldwide.

Earphones and Ear Problems

Earphones, which are used by people of almost all ages nowadays, are increasing ear problems because not enough air reaches inside the ear when they are used for a long time, due to which many types of bacteria start growing on the inner surface of the ear.

Some major causes of hearing loss include a ruptured eardrum, excessive wax buildup in the ear, or any kind of infection or the trapping of a foreign object. Also, this problem can occur due to ageing, being exposed to some kind of explosion, ear tumours, or the side effects of medicines, especially medicines used in the prevention of cancer.

Limitations of Putting Ear Oil According to Ayurveda

Experts in allopathic medicine believe that in Ayurvedic medicine, oil is put in the ears for ear problems, which is not suitable in low temperatures or cold weather because it solidifies, due to which it increases the disease instead of curing it. And the Ayurvedic medical system is not an effective solution for ear problems.

Ayurvedic Medicine Prepared in Glycerin

Patanjali has developed EarGrit Ear Drops to solve this problem. This medicine is made from herbs like fenugreek, neem, datura, tulsi, bhringraj, apamarg, turmeric, and sudarshan. The speciality of this medicine is that glycerin is used instead of oil in it. This is the first time in the history of Ayurveda that Ayurvedic medicines have been processed in glycerin instead of oil.

Along with this, a medicine called EarGrit Gold Tablets has also been manufactured, which contains herbs like shweta sariva, mulethi, kutha, cinnamon, small cardamom, tejpatta, nagkesar, phulpriyangu, nolotpal, giloy, cloves, harad, baheda, amla, bhringraj, makoy, gunja, arjun, yava, turmeric, neem, nirgundi, and abhrak bhasma, lauh bhasma, shilajit, and rasraj ras. All these medicines are considered beneficial in curing ear ailments.

