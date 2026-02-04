Patanjali Cardiogrit Gold Ayurvedic solution for heart protection with cancer medications

Health News

Our heart, a vital organ, functions tirelessly from birth until death. It beats approximately 1,15,000 times a day and pumps about 7600 liters of blood. The heart weighs about half a kilo. It has a special electrical system called the cardiac conduction system, which gives the high and low lines during monitoring (ECG) and the sound of our heartbeat, which is the sound of the valves in our heart opening and closing.

If the blood vessels that carry blood to every part of our body were stretched out, they would be about 1 lakh kilometres long. This is almost the same length as wrapping our entire earth more than 2 times. Almost all the cells in our body keep dividing, but the cells of the heart do not divide, so the chances of heart cancer are negligible.

Increased Risk to the Heart from Allopathic Medicines

Allopathic medicines harm our entire body and have many side effects. The side effects on the heart are called cardiotoxicity. Due to the side effects of these medicines, there is a decrease in the cardiac functions of the heart. An important cardiac function of the heart is the Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF). Although all types of allopathic medicines have side effects, cardiotoxicity caused by stress, depression, anxiety, and cancer medicines is common and direct because patients have to take these medicines for a long time. Left ventricular failure, myocardial ischemia, QT prolongation, pericarditis, myocarditis, high blood pressure, and thromboembolism are the major cardiotoxicities caused by these medicines. Asymptomatic diastolic dysfunction, which is often seen in cancer patients, is a major symptom of cardiotoxicity.

In the last 4 decades, more than 10 percent of allopathic medicines have been removed from the market due to cardiotoxicity, while in about 48 percent of cardiotoxicity cases, the cause has been found to be the consumption of anti-cancer medicines. The allopathic medicine for cancer, Doxorubicin (Dox), helps in stopping cancer cells from progressing by damaging the DNA of cancer cells. But the biggest side effect of this medicine is on the heart cells. Due to these side effects, this cancer medicine is sometimes stopped from being given to patients in emergency situations due to cardiotoxicity.

Cardiogrit Gold: Ayurvedic Solution

To solve this problem, Patanjali has created Cardiogrit Gold tablets based on the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda. This medicine is made from major herbs like Yogendra Ras, Arjuna, Moti Pishti, Jaharmohra Pishti, Akik Pishti, Sangesav Pishti, etc. Through this medicine, the side effects of allopathic medicine can be eliminated, and the concept of a healthy heart can be realised.

As always, first, a chemical analysis of this medicine was done using various techniques so that its correct structure could be known. After that, it was studied whether this medicine has any side effects. For this, some special cells of the heart of mice were prepared in the laboratory, from which it was found that Cardiogrit Gold has no side effects, while these cells start dying when Doxorubicin is given. It is estimated that about 40 percent of the cells die due to a 1 micro molar dose of Doxorubicin.

Safe Cancer Treatment with Heart Protection

After this, an attempt was made to see if the side effects of the allopathic medicine Doxorubicin could be reduced if Doxorubicin and Cardiogrit Gold were taken together, and success was achieved in this study as well. This study also confirmed that Cardiogrit Gold acts as a cardiac tonic.

After that, an attempt was made to see what the root causes of the changes in these cells. For this, gene expression was used as a basis. This research found that Cardiogrit Gold also reduces the death of cells caused by Doxorubicin in a dose-dependent manner.

Ayurvedic medicine Cardio Grit also reduced the inflammation caused by Doxorubicin. This fact was confirmed by measuring the inflammation markers IL-6, L-1, and NF-kappa B, from which it was known that the level of these decreased with the use of Cardiogrit Gold according to the dose.

No Effect on Cancer Cells, Protection of the Heart

After that, it was also seen whether Cardiogrit Gold has any side effects on the harmful cells of cancer, that is, whether Cardiogrit Gold is able to keep the heart healthy without affecting the cancer cells. For this, research was done on cancer T24 cells, A549 cells of lung cancer, and MDA-MB 231 cells of breast cancer, and it was found that the effectiveness of Doxorubicin does not end with the consumption of Cardiogrit Gold; it only eliminates its side effects.

After this, the effects of Cardiogrit on C. elegans were investigated. C. elegans has an organ similar to the heart, called the pharynx, which beats like the heart, and its electrical activities can also be measured. This process of C. elegans is called pharyngeal action potential. Research on these organisms found that the death rate increased with the consumption of Doxorubicin, while fertility decreased.

For this study, the Doxorubicin medicine, which is red in colour, was first implanted in these transparent organisms, due to which red spots appeared in these organisms, after which the spots decreased when Cardiogrit Gold was given, which confirmed the effectiveness of this Ayurvedic medicine. After this, this research was also verified by chemical research.

Reduced Oxidative Stress, Heart Protection Proven

After that, to verify once again that Cardio Grit Gold is effective on these organisms, the calcium level was measured in these organisms, because this medicine was prepared from various bhasmas, so it was natural for the calcium level to be high in it. It was confirmed that the calcium level is increasing in these organisms in a dose-dependent manner.

After this, by making heat shock protein the basis, the oxidative stress formed in the heart due to Doxorubicin was also measured, and Cardiogrit Gold also reduced this stress based on the amount of the dose, proving its effectiveness once again. Along with this, Cardiogrit Gold also repaired the damaged pharynx of these organisms in a dose-dependent manner.

All these researches confirm that Cardiogrit Gold is an excellent medicine for the heart, and by consuming it, the damage caused by allopathic medicines can also be corrected.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.