The three-day international symposium on 'Integration of Smart Technologies in Healthcare and Management' commenced on Thursday under the joint auspices of Patanjali University (UoP) and the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR). Experts from the Global Knowledge Foundation (GKF) of the USA, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the University of Maryland shared their insights on global health improvement at the event.

Harmony of Sanatan and Technology

Revered Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna Ji, as the chief speaker, welcomed the guests. In his address, he said that the Indian Sanatan tradition conveys the message of longevity and harmony with nature. He emphasised that today, the world is becoming a 'global village' through the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). Analysis of health data through wearable sensors and smart medical devices is now making treatment more precise.

Importance of AI and Ethics

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern life, emphasising the inclusion of ethics in it. Meanwhile, Dr Dev Sharma from the USA, emphasising digital health management and cybersecurity, said that AI-based systems would give a new direction to personalised treatment selection analysis.

Emphasis on Quality and Research

Sachin Chaudhary, Director of the Bureau of Indian Standards, stressed the need to ensure national standards and safety in health services. Presenting the outline of the program, Dr Vedapriya Arya, Head of Patanjali Herbal Research, connected Agritech, soil testing, and AI-based agricultural entrepreneurship with the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

During the symposium, the guests also launched a 'summary book'. This event made it clear that the integration of ancient Indian knowledge and modern smart technologies will be the basis of advanced healthcare in the future. Prof. Kamalkishore Pant, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mayank Kumar Agarwal, and many scientists and researchers were present at the event.