Kokilaben Ambani Sings Soulful Number For Grandson’s Wedding, Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

In a time when weddings are often all about grandeur and spectacle, a simple and heartfelt moment featuring Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani is winning hearts left, right and centre on the Internet. At her eldest grandson’s wedding celebrations, Kokilaben was seen blessing the couple by singing a customary wedding song.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The now-viral video opens to show Kokilaben seated among family members as she sings a traditional song for her grandson Vikram Salgaocar, the son of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaocar and her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar. As she sings, family members can be seen clapping along in rhythm. In the latter part of the video, Mukesh Ambani is also seen holding Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s daughter, Veda.

In yet another video, Nita Ambani can be seen standing beside Kokilaben, enjoying the song, along with other family members, including daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Since Ambanis are known for their lavish, larger-than-life events, this particular moment resonated with people for its simplicity. It served as a reminder that at the heart of every great Indian wedding, no matter how billionaire-backed, lie the age-old traditions and the blessings of the elders.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Many who came across the video couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One person wrote, “Ambanis are traditionally connected with their roots.”

“They know how to take legacy gracefully,” said another.

A third posted, “Amazing.”

“Every wedding feels incomplete without ladies’ sangeet,” read yet another comment.

Many even dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Who is Vikram Salgaocar?

According to Vikram Salgaocar’s LinkedIn profile, he began his career with McKinsey & Company in New Jersey in 2007 as an Associate. He later worked for over two years as a Business Development Manager at Reliance Entertainment.

He then moved to VMSalgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, where he has been serving as a Director since 2018. The company’s portfolio includes the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Fairfield by Marriott Goa, and Blue Turtle Beach Restaurant, among others.

Vikram holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

