Indian-Origin Researcher Contributes to Next Wave of Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Treatments

HomeInfotainmentIndian-Origin Researcher Contributes to Next Wave of Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Treatments

As biotech races toward off-the-shelf CAR-T treatments, an Indian-origin researcher is tackling donor variability to help make cell therapies more accessible.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 07:31 PM (IST)

Efforts to develop off-the-shelf (OTS) cell therapies are accelerating across global biotech, as researchers aim to make next-generation cancer treatments more accessible, affordable, and consistent. While CAR-T therapy has shifted the landscape for certain blood cancers, its current model, where each treatment is manufactured individually from a patient’s own cells, continues to present challenges.

Autologous CAR-T therapies require a complex, multi-week manufacturing process. The cells must be collected from the patient, genetically engineered, expanded in controlled environments, and then reinfused. This often means high costs and wait times that can influence treatment outcomes, particularly for patients whose disease progresses rapidly.

To address these limitations, multiple research teams and biotech companies are now exploring allogeneic, or donor-derived, CAR-T therapies. These “OTS” treatments aim to use healthy donors’ T cells that can be modified, stored, and delivered when needed, similar in principle to how blood products or standardised drugs are made available.

Scientists say the potential benefits extend beyond convenience. OTS products could allow for batch manufacturing, quality standardisation, and reduced costs per dose. Analysts project significant market growth in the U.S. by 2030 as companies race to solve the remaining scientific hurdles.

One of the central bottlenecks is donor variability. T-cells from different donors behave differently during the manufacturing process, affecting consistency and therapeutic potential. Researchers across institutions are working on identifying the characteristics that define an “ideal” donor cell and developing manufacturing frameworks that minimise variability at scale.

Another major area of research involves genome editing. By knocking out genes that trigger immune rejection and adding enhancements to improve persistence, scientists hope to develop donor-derived cells that function safely in a wide range of patients. Early-stage clinical trials in the United States and Europe are evaluating these approaches, though experts caution that long-term data is still needed.

Parallel to this, advancements in engineering platforms are making manufacturing more predictable. Automated systems for cell expansion, improved viral and non-viral editing tools, and real-time analytics are being integrated into production to support regulatory requirements and scalability.

Among the scientists contributing to this work is Meet Shah, an Indian-origin engineer currently working at Genentech. Shah has previously contributed to CAR-T and gene-edited cell therapy manufacturing at companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Kite Pharma, and Graphite Bio, with his research presented at ASGCT and ISCT and published in Nature. At Genentech, his work focuses on understanding and reducing donor variability, one of the key challenges in making allogeneic CAR-T commercially viable. Shah says he hopes advancements in this field “ultimately make treatments faster and more consistent for patients who need them.” The journey from Gujarat to the U.S. biotech ecosystem reflects a growing representation of Indian scientists contributing to advanced therapeutic research.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
OTS Research CAR-T Research

