India’s management consulting sector has traditionally been dominated by multinational firms, particularly in areas such as public policy advisory, governance reform and large-scale programme design. Over the past decade, however, evolving government priorities and the expansion of digital governance and institutional reform initiatives have created space for domestic consulting firms with a deeper understanding of India’s regulatory and administrative systems.

This shift has led to the emergence of Indian-owned consulting organisations focused not only on advisory services but also on policy execution and programme implementation. Industry observers note that this transition reflects a growing preference for firms that combine technical expertise with on-ground familiarity across states and sectors.

One example often cited in this context is Primus Partners, an Indian management consulting firm founded around 2019–2020. The firm was set up with a focus on policy realisation and implementation support, rather than strategy advisory alone. Its work has included assignments with central and state governments in areas such as digital governance, public administration, health systems and investment facilitation.

Primus Partners’ operating approach draws from experience in large public-sector transformation programmes. According to people familiar with its work, the firm has aligned its consulting model to support execution-heavy mandates, which are increasingly central to government-led reforms.

Nilaya Varma, who serves as Group Chief Executive Officer at Primus Partners, is associated with this phase of transition in India’s consulting landscape. His professional background includes senior leadership roles at PwC, Accenture and KPMG, where he worked on public sector transformation, e-governance and policy implementation initiatives. His involvement with Primus Partners is generally viewed in the context of the growing role of Indian consulting firms in shaping and executing public-sector programmes.

The firm’s expansion has also coincided with the broader internationalisation of Indian consulting services. Primus Partners has established offices in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, reflecting a growing demand for Indian consulting capabilities in overseas markets, particularly in governance, institutional development and public-sector programmes.

This evolution mirrors a wider trend within the consulting ecosystem, where Indian firms are taking on larger roles in both domestic and international public-sector engagements. The increased visibility of such firms suggests a gradual rebalancing of the sector, with local players contributing more actively to policy implementation and institutional capacity-building.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)