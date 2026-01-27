Health News: Parkinson's disease is an incurable and fatal disease of the brain or nervous system. In this disease, the nerve cells in our brain start dying due to various reasons. This disease occurs in more than 50 percent of individuals due to unknown reasons, while in the other 50 percent, the cause is various types of toxic substances, side effects of medicines, brain infections, or head injuries.

World-famous boxer Muhammad Ali also suffered from Parkinson's disease at a young age due to a head injury. The disease was named after a 1817 article, 'An Essay on the Shaking Palsy' written by British physician James Parkinson. This disease is found in about 1 percent of people over 65 years of age worldwide. It is the second most common nervous system-related disease after Alzheimer's. This disease only gets worse once it starts.

Parkinson's Disease Due to Dopamine Deficiency

The brain controls all the organs of our body. Organ operation is of two types: voluntary and involuntary. The 'pyramidal' located towards the upper part of the brain controls voluntary organ operation, while the "basal ganglia" controls involuntary organ operation. There is a black-colored tissue called the substantia nigra in the basal ganglia. When neurons or brain cells start dying inside this part, Parkinson's disease begins.

Neurons use neurotransmitters to send signals to each other. One such neurotransmitter is dopamine, and its deficiency affects the connectivity of neurons. Due to this, neurons are not able to send signals properly to other body cells. As a result, physical movements are affected. The amount of dopamine in the brain and the death of cells in the substantia nigra are the major factors of this disease.

When the level of this dopamine decreases to 70-80 percent in the brain, along with it, some structural changes are also seen in the nerve cells, which are called "Lewy bodies," inside which a protein called "synuclein" accumulates. It acts as a biomarker for this neuro-degenerative disease, which means that if it starts accumulating in one place, Parkinson's disease begins. Due to the death of nerve cells, along with Parkinson's disease, various types of mental illnesses like stress, anxiety, and depression also start occurring.

What Causes This Disease?

This disease can occur due to 2 reasons: first, if it is genetic, which means if a mutation occurs in the synuclein protein, and second, due to stress, anxiety, and depression. In the initial symptoms of this disease, the speed of the organs' functioning slows down, and the hands and feet start shaking. Gradually, as the disease progresses, the upper part of the body starts to bend, and the knees also bend. The movement also slows down while eating, talking, and performing other daily activities, and eventually, the patient becomes unable to perform any kind of work.

In modern medical science, there are many medicines for this disease, but there is no permanent cure. Also, these medicines have side effects. To get rid of this problem, Neurogrit Gold has been created by Patanjali Research Institute through Patanjali Yogpeeth after various modern research. This medicine is made from important herbs like Ekangveer Ras, Moti Pishti, Rajat Bhasma, Vasant Kusmakar Ras, Rasraj Ras, Jyotishmati, Giloy, etc., which also have no adverse effects.

Increasing the Capacity of Neurons with Neurogrit Gold

To confirm the authenticity of this Ayurvedic medicine, C. elegans was chosen first. These C. elegans are up to 1 mm in length, meaning they are very small organisms, and their life cycle is only 21 days. These organisms have 302 neurons that can be counted, and they also have 8 neurons that secrete dopamine. Due to all these reasons, it is an excellent organism for research activities.

After that, some changes were made in these neurons, i.e., they were given mutations. In this process, some colored proteins were attached to the front of these neurons, so that it could be known how these neurons or genes appear. After giving Neurogrit to these organisms, an increase of 2 days was seen in their life cycle, which was 21 days earlier; it became 23 days. It was found by using a neurotoxic 6-OHDA that it starts killing about 50 percent of the neurons in the brain.

It was found by using Neurogrit that the number of neurons can be regained with this medicine. Another research was done through Petriplate in which attractants were kept on one side and repellents on the other side of the organisms. It was generally seen that good organisms went towards the attractants with their natural action, while when neurotoxicity started in these organisms, these organisms started getting attracted towards the repellents. After that, when Neurogrit Gold was given to these organisms, these organisms started repeating their natural action and started going towards the attractants again, which was a successful reaction.

Improvement in the Structure and Activity of Neurons with Neurogrit

Before the research, an attempt was made to know what kind of natural activities or behaviour of C. elegans has. After that, some changes were made in their neurons, i.e., they were given mutations. In this process, some colored proteins were attached to the front of these neurons, so that it could be known how these neurons or genes appear. After that, their reactions were assessed, and it was found that there was a decrease in their behavior like the speed of head shaking, the turning of walking speed, etc.

Neurogrit Showed Better Results Than Allopathic Medicine L-Dopa

In another research, alpha-synuclein, which is the main cause of Parkinson's disease, was implanted in these organisms with a green dye, so that this disease could be detected, after that, Neurogrit and L-Dopa were given to these organisms for a comparative study with the allopathic medicine L-Dopa, from which the result came that Neurogrit is more effective than L-Dopa and it showed a better effect on these organisms. In another research, the food of C. elegans, i.e., bacteria, was given with a red stain, from which it was found that the hunger capacity of these organisms had ended. After that, it was mixed with a green stain. For a comparative study, allopathic medicine L-Dopa and Ayurvedic medicine Neurogrit were given to these organisms; as a result, Neurogrit gave better results than L-Dopa, which was an effective research.

After that, in another research, sodium arsenic was given to increase oxidative stress in neurons, as a result of which neurons started dying, then when Ayurvedic medicine Neurogrit was given, C. elegans started getting better again. After that, after testing Neurogrit in terms of gene expression, it was concluded that this medicine also controls 3 major genes, PINK-1, PDR-1, and CAT-1.

Neurogrit Gold is an evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine made on the ancient principles of Ayurveda, which can eradicate a disease like Parkinson's associated with the brain.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.