Godrej Hair Lab Launches Smart Black Hair Colour With Glove-Free Application

Godrej Hair Lab, a Godrej company, has launched Smart Black shampoo hair colour, an at-home colouring product that does not require gloves, brushes or mixing bowls. Priced at ₹229 for an 80 ml multi-use tube, it is designed to deliver natural-looking black colour and 100% grey coverage in 15 minutes.

The company said the product features an in-house patented formulation without peroxide or ammonia, powered by auto-oxidative hair colour technology. It is also enriched with gallic acid and aloe vera.

Application and Formulation

Users are advised to wet their hands with water before applying the product directly to dry hair, focusing on grey areas. Godrej Hair Lab recommends washing hands with soap within three minutes of contact.

The product's formulation and application method are intended to address common concerns associated with colouring hair at home, including skin staining and cleanup.

Company Outlines Hair Colour Strategy

Commenting on the launch, Samir Suryawanshi, Business Head, Hair Lab, a Godrej co., said, "Godrej Hair Lab Smart Black shampoo hair colour is completely rewriting the narrative around hair colour. Cracking a no-peroxide formulation required a total reinvention of hair colour chemistry. By eliminating gloves, we are removing a deep-seated psychological barrier and turning a mundane chore into a premium, intuitive self-care ritual. Our breakthrough, patented formulation proves that the ultimate luxury in modern beauty is a seamless fusion of convenience and advanced hair science."

Suryawanshi said the company sees premium product development as an opportunity to attract new consumers to the hair care category.

“Hair Lab, a Godrej Co., sees convenience-led, premium innovation as the next big growth driver in the hair care market, and Smart Black shampoo hair colour is our flag bearer in this space. This innovation brings the richness of science along with convenience which would ultimately bring new consumers into the fold and upgrade the at-home experience, added Samir Suryawanshi.

India Hair Colour Market Estimated at Over ₹7,000 Crore

India's hair colour market is estimated to be worth more than ₹7,000 crore, according to the company. Consumer preferences for at-home colouring solutions are shaping product development, with application and cleanup among the concerns brands are seeking to address.

Smart Black is positioned in the premium segment, with its patented formulation and multi-use packaging distinguishing it within the company's hair care portfolio.

Pricing and Availability

Smart Black is available for ₹229 through e-commerce, lifestyle and quick-commerce beauty platforms, including Blinkit and Amazon, among others.

Buy Now - https://www.amazon.in/Godrej-hair-lab-GODREJ-Co/dp/B0HCZGT68X

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