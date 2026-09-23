Flood Relief Reaches Families In Bihar’s Bhagalpur As Water Levels Recede

Bhagalpur, Bihar: True Hope Foundation has stepped up relief efforts in flood-affected parts of Bhagalpur district, providing food, clothing, hygiene products and other essential supplies to families dealing with the aftermath of flooding.

The relief operation began while several areas were still facing difficult conditions, with water levels reaching around 5 to 5.5 feet in some locations. The foundation’s team travelled through challenging circumstances to reach families who were unable to access basic necessities.

Relief Team Reaches Families Amid Difficult Conditions

According to the foundation, the team reached some of the affected areas at an early stage of the flooding. With boats unavailable, members of the team used local means of transport and, in some areas, swam through the water to reach communities in need.

Around 50 families received assistance on the first day of the operation. The relief effort was expanded the following day, when supplies were provided to more than 100 families.

Water levels have since declined, bringing some improvement in local conditions. However, several households continue to face challenges in obtaining food, clothing, hygiene products and other items needed for daily life.

Food, Clothing and Hygiene Supplies Distributed

The relief materials were put together based on the immediate requirements identified among affected families. The distribution included sarees and clothing for women, along with sanitary napkins and other hygiene-related supplies.

Families also received 20-kg ration kits containing items such as atta, rice, sugar and other food products. Drinking water bottles and food items were distributed as part of the relief support.

Children in the affected communities were also included in the initiative. Chocolates and other edible items were provided, while stationery kits were distributed to support their immediate needs.

Foundation Continues Ground-Level Assessment

The foundation said its relief work is being guided by requirements identified directly from communities. Its team is continuing to assess the situation in affected areas and coordinate additional assistance where necessary.

“Our focus is to reach families on the ground with essential supplies and remind them that they are not alone. Through this relief effort in Bhagalpur, we are doing our best to support affected communities with food, hygiene essentials and other immediate needs. We hope more people come forward and extend their support to families rebuilding their lives after the floods,” said Kuldeep Khatri, Director, True Hope Foundation.

The organisation has also continued its crowdfunding campaign to support flood relief work in Bihar. The campaign is aimed at raising resources for essential supplies and extending assistance to additional families affected by the floods.

True Hope Foundation is appealing to individuals and other supporters to contribute to the ongoing relief programme. The funds raised are intended to help the organisation continue distributing basic necessities to communities that remain in need as they recover from the flooding.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)