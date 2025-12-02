Empowering Farmers, Defining Punjab: The Mann Government’s Promise of Prosperity

When floods ravaged vast stretches of farmland in Punjab, destroying crops and livelihoods, one thing stood firm: the Mann Government’s commitment to its farmers. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann didn’t just express concern; he took swift, decisive action to ensure that no farmer was left behind.

Standing Strong with Every Farmer

Punjab faced one of the toughest flood seasons in recent years. 2,508 villages were affected, and nearly 3.5 lakh acres of fertile land were damaged. But in the face of this disaster, the Mann Government turned empathy into action.

Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government rolled out a comprehensive flood relief policy that wasn’t just well-planned; it was delivered on time and directly to those who needed it most.

₹20,000 Per Acre: Relief That Reached Every Field

Recognizing the pain of flood-hit farmers, the Mann Government announced and implemented compensation of ₹20,000 per acre, ensuring direct support to affected cultivators. What sets this apart is the speed and transparency with which relief was disbursed, something Punjab’s farmers had never experienced before.

Within just 30 days, a special ‘Girdawari’ (field assessment) was completed, and relief distribution began immediately. This rapid response proved one thing clearly: the Mann Government’s intent, policies, and performance are all farmer-first.

Transparent, Tech-Driven Relief

For the first time in Punjab, flood relief was managed through a transparent online portal. Data was collected, verified, and validated at the grassroots level, ensuring every farmer, every family, and every village received what they deserved.

The compensation was directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, eliminating middlemen, delays, and doubts. It was governance made digital, but felt deeply human.

Rebuilding Farms, Restoring Hope

Beyond immediate relief, the Mann Government is working to reclaim and rejuvenate flood-affected farmland across the state. Through the ‘Jiska Khet, Uski Rait’ policy, affected lands are being restored for cultivation, helping farmers get back to doing what they do best: growing Punjab’s future.

A Government That Grows with Its Farmers

Whether it’s record paddy procurement or flood relief, Punjab’s progress is being written by its farmers and powered by the Mann Government’s resolve.

From the soil to the system, every initiative reflects a clear message: this government doesn’t just talk about farmers’ welfare, it delivers it.

Punjab’s strength lies in its fields. And today, those fields stand tall, nourished by resilience, restored by action, and respected by the Mann Government.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.