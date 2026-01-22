Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentCollege Campuses Gear Up For New Season Of Nationwide Music Talent Search

College Campuses Gear Up For New Season Of Nationwide Music Talent Search

The Voice of Campus returns for Season 2 as SwaLay resumes its nationwide search for student musicians, connecting schools and universities with India’s independent music ecosystem.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)

The nationwide search for emerging student musicians is set to resume as the second season of A SwaLay initiative, The Voice of Campus, returns to schools and universities across India. The initiative, led by digital music platform SwaLay, aims to reconnect with campuses to identify young voices and provide them with early exposure to the independent music ecosystem.

Following a break after its 2022 edition, the programme is expanding its reach to include more institutions, with a focus on ensuring that students from diverse regions have access to professional platforms. The initiative positions itself as a bridge between campus culture and the evolving independent music industry.

“We’re all set to spread and recognise young music talent across India. A SwaLay initiative, The Voice of Campus is our way of giving students a starting point in their musical journey,” said Nikhil Jain, CEO of SwaLay Digital. He added that the guiding idea behind the programme remains “For Artist, By Artist,” to keep the process rooted in the needs of emerging performers.

The first season featured students from institutions such as Sharda University, several Delhi University colleges, Galgotias University, IIT campuses, Shaheed Rajguru College and Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science. Organisers say these events highlighted the depth of musical activity already present within college communities, outside of mainstream talent formats.

Season 2 plans to continue working closely with educational institutions, offering participants the opportunity to perform in structured settings and interact with professionals from the music industry. The organisers note that the focus this year is on identifying students experimenting with original sounds and helping them understand the practical aspects of building a music career.

As independent music gains wider audiences in India, the programme is positioning itself as a starting platform for student artists. SwaLay has begun inviting universities and schools across regions to participate, to create a broader network of campus-based showcases.

With preparations underway, the new season is expected to bring together students, educators and industry professionals once again, as campuses prepare to host performances and auditions in the coming months. Organisers say the emphasis will remain on creating opportunities that allow young musicians to be heard, learn from experience, and take their first steps toward a professional path.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
SwaLay Independent Music Student Musicians Campus Talent Music Education Emerging Artists Youth Culture Indian Music Scene

