Chhattisgarh News: Tathagat Global Gurukulam will be established in Bheja Jangli, a tribal area of the district. The formal launch of this high-level educational institution was done with the Bhoomi Pujan, where children of the village will receive free education.

In the presence of N. P. Singh, Chairman of the Indian Education Board and a retired IAS officer, and G. R. Rana, former Chairman of the Scheduled Tribes Commission, the Bhoomi Pujan of the Tathagat Global Gurukulam was duly completed in Bheja Jangli, a remote tribal village under the Gurur development block of Balod district. This event was organized under the joint auspices of the Jakwar Foundation and the Tathagat Trust with the aim of tribal development, in which hundreds of tribal villagers participated.

Bhoomi Pujan and Religious Rituals

Before the Bhoomi Pujan, prayers were offered to Raja Rao Baba and Kankalin Mata. After this, garlands were offered on the portrait of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh. Addressing the gathering, N. P. Singh said that the purpose of establishing this Gurukulam is to secure the future of tribal and rural children standing in the last row of society by connecting them with quality education. He said that the dream of a developed India will remain incomplete until children in remote rural areas get education like that in cities.

Features of Education and Training

He clarified that this school, which will be established in Bheja Jangli, will be at par with the prestigious schools of Delhi and other big cities in terms of education. Here, children will be taught not only academic education but also life values and traditions.

Along with free education in the Gurukulam, training will be provided for personality development, career guidance, preparation for central forces and army recruitment, employment-oriented courses, and connecting women with cottage industries, so that they can become self-reliant. Economically weak but meritorious students will be given full opportunity to move forward.

In his address, N. P. Singh said that the construction work of this school will start from the month of February. He also expressed his resolve that the Gurukulam will be inaugurated at the same time when the puja of Raja Rao will be organized in Raja Rao Plateau. He expressed confidence that with the blessings of Raja Rao, the children studying here will go on to reach high positions like IAS, IPS, judges, and only then this initiative will be considered successful.

Opportunities for Rural Children

This Gurukulam will directly benefit the tribal and rural boys and girls of 10 to 12 villages including Bheja Jangli. This historic initiative of Bhoomi Pujan has brought a wave of happiness in the entire forest area. Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Sheela Yadav, Panch Nageshwar Salam, Dinesh Yadav, Balram Goti, and many public representatives and dignitaries were present in the program.