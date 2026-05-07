Borivali East Emerges As Key Residential Hub In Mumbai On Back Of Improved Connectivity

Borivali East in Mumbai is emerging as a preferred residential location, driven largely by improving transport links and infrastructure upgrades. According to Rohan Khatau, the suburb is no longer seen as a distant part of the city but as a strategically connected area that links multiple business and residential zones efficiently.

“Borivali East is no longer viewed as a distant suburb. It is being recognised as a strategic residential location because connectivity here is improving on every front,” says Rohan Khatau, Director at CCI Projects.

Existing Infrastructure Supports Daily Commute

Borivali East benefits from a strong connectivity network that has developed over the years. Its proximity to the Western Express Highway enables direct access to major commercial hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex and South Mumbai. The presence of Borivali railway station on the Western Line further strengthens daily commuting options.

In addition, public transport services such as buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis provide consistent last-mile connectivity across the suburb.

Metro Expansion Improves Accessibility

The expansion of the metro network has added a new dimension to Borivali East’s connectivity. The operational Mumbai Metro Line 7 and its upcoming extensions are helping reduce travel time and offering an alternative to road-based travel.

This development is influencing residential demand, particularly among professionals who travel regularly to commercial centres. Improved accessibility is positioning the suburb as a viable housing option for working populations.

Tunnel Project to Strengthen East-West Travel

A major upcoming infrastructure project, the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, is expected to further transform connectivity. The tunnel will connect Thane with Borivali by passing under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, linking the eastern and western express corridors.

Currently, travel between Thane and Borivali takes over an hour through indirect routes. The tunnel is expected to reduce this duration significantly, potentially bringing it down to around 15 minutes.

Impact on Housing Demand

Improved connectivity is influencing residential trends in Borivali East. The combination of metro expansion, highway access and the upcoming tunnel is making daily travel easier while enhancing long-term investment prospects.

“Connectivity-led development has always been a defining force in Mumbai’s real estate market. Borivali East is now witnessing that impact in a very visible way,” says Rohan Khatau.

Homebuyers are likely to benefit from reduced travel time, improved access to multiple business districts and better overall convenience.

Balance of Urban Access and Green Surroundings

Borivali East also stands out for its proximity to natural surroundings while maintaining urban connectivity. The suburb’s closeness to Sanjay Gandhi National Park offers access to green spaces, which remains a key factor for many homebuyers.

“The suburb is now being recognised as a practical lifestyle location that does not come with the compromises of dense urban living,” Rohan Khatau explains.

Conclusion

Borivali East is gradually establishing itself as a strong residential option in Mumbai. With expanding metro connectivity and the upcoming tunnel expected to improve cross-city travel, the suburb is attracting both homebuyers and investors. Connectivity remains the central factor driving this shift, reinforcing its position in the city’s evolving housing market.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)