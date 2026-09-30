The boAt Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D is a 2.1-channel soundbar system positioned for users looking to improve their television audio without moving to a more complex home theatre setup. Priced in the range of ₹7,999 to ₹8,999, the soundbar is an offline product and comes with a wired subwoofer and dual wired rear satellite speakers.

The system delivers 240W of boAt Signature Sound and supports Dolby Audio. It also includes Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical connectivity, giving users several ways to connect televisions, smartphones and other compatible devices.

One of the key features being highlighted with the soundbar is its Equicore driver technology. The company says the driver architecture is designed to maintain clarity across different parts of the audio spectrum while also delivering controlled bass.

Equicore Drivers Aim To Balance Detail And Bass

According to the product information, Equicore Drivers are designed to address a common challenge in speaker design, where emphasis on bass can sometimes come at the expense of detail in higher frequencies.

The company describes the technology as being designed for "equal clarity" across the spectrum. In practical listening terms, this is intended to preserve smaller elements in music and other content, including vocals, guitar strings, ambient sounds and cymbals, while maintaining bass output.

The product material states that Equicore Drivers are built using Equicore Ferrite, an architecture designed with long-term use in mind. They are also built with powerful magnets and high-excursion, low-mass and high-rigidity driver cones, which are designed to deliver superior responsiveness. The stated objective is to maintain consistent audio performance over extended periods while ensuring the drivers respond quickly and accurately to different frequencies and audio details.

The company also notes that amplification and system matching play a role in the performance of the drivers. According to its explanation, the drivers are tuned to work with suitable amplification to produce a more balanced soundstage.

240W Output And Dolby Audio For Home Entertainment

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D has a 2.1-channel configuration comprising the soundbar and a wired subwoofer, along with two wired rear satellite speakers. This setup is intended to provide a more distributed audio experience compared with a television's built-in speakers.

Dolby Audio is one of the primary features of the Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D, designed to enhance the listening experience, particularly when watching films, television programmes and other video content. The system also offers three dedicated equaliser modes: Movie, News and Music.

These modes allow users to select an audio profile according to the type of content being played. Movie mode is aimed at entertainment content, while News and Music provide alternative settings for spoken-word programming and music playback.

The 240W rated output and dedicated subwoofer are intended to provide additional low-frequency response, while the rear speakers contribute to the overall multi-speaker setup.

Connectivity Covers TVs, Smartphones And Other Devices

The soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connections, alongside HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical inputs. This gives users multiple options depending on the ports available on their television or other source device.

HDMI ARC can be used to connect compatible televisions, while optical and AUX provide wired alternatives. Bluetooth can be used for compatible smartphones and other devices.

The product also comes with a full-function remote control, allowing users to adjust the system without relying entirely on the connected television's controls.

From a design perspective, the boAt Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D features a sleek profile with a premium finish. The design is intended to complement a television setup without adding a large number of separate components to the room.

What Equicore Drivers Mean For Everyday Listening

The company describes Equicore as an approach focused on maintaining clarity across highs, mids and lows rather than prioritising one particular frequency range.

"An Equicore Driver is our audio driver built for equal clarity across the full frequency range - highs, mids, and lows - so nothing gets lost or overpowered. Most drivers force you to choose between crisp detail and deep bass; Equicore is engineered to deliver both at once, without compromise."

For consumers, the stated benefit is a more consistent presentation across different types of content.

The Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D therefore combines the Equicore driver system with a 2.1-channel configuration, Dolby Audio, a wired subwoofer and rear satellites. With multiple connectivity options and dedicated entertainment modes, the system is positioned as an option for users seeking an upgrade from standard television audio.

The product is priced between ₹7,999 and ₹8,999 and is available through offline retail channels.

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