Best Party Speakers: 4 Boat Options With Karaoke, Rgb Lights And Wireless Mics

Party speakers have increasingly become more than just audio devices. Features such as karaoke support, wireless microphones, RGB lighting, multiple connectivity options and built-in DJ effects are now available across several models. For users looking to host house parties, karaoke sessions or small gatherings, these features can make a speaker more versatile.

The boAt PartyPal 650, boAt PartyPal Ultra, boAt PartyPal Nova and boAt PartyPal 600 Plus are four party speaker options from boAt across different price segments. Their specifications include different power outputs, battery capacities and connectivity features. The lineup also includes support for True Wireless Stereo (TWS), allowing compatible speakers to be paired for a wider sound output.

The PartyPal 650 and PartyPal 600 Plus are listed with online availability, while the PartyPal Ultra and PartyPal Nova are mentioned as offline products.

boAt PartyPal 650 comes with 300W output and two wireless microphones

The boAt PartyPal 650 is priced at around Rs 21,999 and is available through the boAt website, Amazon and Flipkart. The speaker has a claimed 300W RMS output and supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card and USB connectivity. It also features inputs for a wired microphone and guitar

For karaoke users, the speaker includes an AI Karaoke Auto-Tuner designed to adjust vocals during live singing. The product also comes with two UHF wireless microphones, making it suitable for duet performances, announcements and karaoke sessions.

The boAt PartyPal 650 supports up to five hours of playback at 60% volume, according to the supplied specifications. It also features wheels and a trolley-style handle for easier movement.

RGB lighting is integrated into the front panel, while built-in DJ tracks and bass-drop effects are available for users who want to add sound effects during a party. The speaker also supports TWS pairing, allowing two compatible units to be connected wirelessly.

The boAt Hearables app provides additional controls and battery information. The speaker can also connect to services including Jio Saavn and Kuku FM through the app.

boAt PartyPal Ultra offers 260W output and guitar input

The boAt PartyPal Ultra falls in the Rs 16,999 to Rs 19,999 price range and is listed as an offline product. It has a 260W output and features Equicore drivers, which are designed to deliver balanced audio with equal clarity across highs, mids and lows. The technology is engineered to deliver detailed sound while maintaining deep, controlled bass, helping create a fuller and more balanced listening experience. The speaker also comes with RGB LEDs, two UHF wireless microphones and a trolley with wheels.

The speaker supports TWS pairing and includes a dedicated guitar input, which could be useful for users who want to combine music playback with live performances.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB and a wired microphone input. The speaker also includes built-in DJ tracks and bass-drop effects.

The boAt PartyPal Ultra is rated for up to six hours of playback at 60% volume. It also includes a karaoke auto-tuner that works with the two supplied UHF wireless microphones.

boAt PartyPal Nova targets a lower price segment

The boAt PartyPal Nova is listed between Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 and is available through offline retail. It has a 120W output and includes RGB lighting, TWS support and a UHF wireless microphone.

The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card and USB connectivity, along with a wired microphone input. It is also compatible with the boAt Hearables app.

According to the supplied specifications, the PartyPal Nova offers up to five hours of playback at 60% volume. It also includes a karaoke auto-tuner.

The speaker uses a driver configuration comprising two 6.5-inch drivers and a 2-inch tweeter.

boAt PartyPal 600 Plus adds guitar input and 240W output

The boAt PartyPal 600 Plus is at Rs 19,999 and is available through the boAt website, Amazon and Flipkart. It has a 240W output and includes two UHF wireless microphones.

The speaker supports karaoke through an auto-tuner and also includes built-in DJ tracks and bass-drop effects. Its battery is rated for up to six hours of playback at 60% volume.

For portability, the PartyPal 600 Plus features a retractable trolley handle and wheels. It also supports TWS pairing, allowing two compatible speakers to be connected.

One of its notable additions is a dedicated guitar input channel with separate gain controls. This makes the model relevant for users who want to use the speaker for guitar-based performances as well as regular music playback.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, TF card, USB and a wired microphone input. The boAt Hearables app is also supported.

Which features do these party speakers offer?

Across the four models, the feature set varies according to price and output capacity. The boAt PartyPal 650 has the highest stated output at 300W, while the PartyPal Nova offers a lower-cost option with 120W output.

The boAt PartyPal 650, boAt PartyPal Ultra and boAt PartyPal 600 Plus include two UHF wireless microphones, while the boAt PartyPal Nova comes with one battery-operated UHF wireless microphone. TWS support is available across the lineup.

For buyers specifically interested in live performance, the boAt PartyPal Ultra and boAt PartyPal 600 Plus include guitar input. Users primarily looking for karaoke features can consider the models based on their microphone configuration, auto-tuner support, battery capacity and connectivity options.

The four speakers therefore cover different requirements, ranging from a relatively compact party setup to higher-output systems designed for larger gatherings.

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