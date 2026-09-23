Best Headphones To Buy For Immersive Sound, Comfort And Long Listening Sessions

Choosing a pair of headphones for everyday use often comes down to more than just sound quality. Battery life, noise cancellation, connectivity, controls and comfort can all influence how useful a pair of headphones is during work, travel or entertainment.

Two options in the current boAt headphone lineup are the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC and Rockerz 650 Pro. While both offer extended battery life and wireless connectivity, they take different approaches to audio features and everyday use. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is positioned around adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio, while the Rockerz 650 Pro focuses on Dolby Audio, large drivers and a combination of wireless and wired connectivity.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC focuses on adaptive noise cancellation

Priced at INR 5,999, the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is available through the boAt website, Amazon and Flipkart. One of its key features is 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation. The headphones allow users to adjust the ANC level through the boAt Hearables app, giving them the option to modify noise cancellation based on their surroundings.

The adaptive approach can be useful in situations where background noise changes frequently, such as commuting, working in shared spaces or travelling. Instead of relying on a single fixed ANC setting, users can select the level that suits their environment.

The headphones also feature immersive 3D spatial audio. The technology is designed to create a wider sense of direction in sound, which can be particularly useful when watching films and other video content. Rather than presenting audio as coming from a single, flat direction, spatial processing attempts to create a more three-dimensional listening experience.

Dual drivers and extended battery life

The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC uses a dual-driver setup aimed at separating different parts of the audio spectrum. This is intended to provide greater distinction between vocals, higher frequencies and bass during music playback.

Battery life is another focus, with up to 80 hours of playback claimed by the company. For users who frequently travel or spend long periods away from a charging point, the extended battery capacity can reduce the need for frequent charging.

The headphones also support fast charging. According to the product specifications, 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 12 hours of playback.

Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 5.4, while AI-ENx technology is included for calls. The latter is designed to reduce environmental noise during voice calls, helping maintain clearer voice transmission when users are calling from noisier surroundings.

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro offers Dolby Audio and touch controls

The Rockerz 650 Pro is priced at INR 3,099 and is available through the boAt website, Amazon and Flipkart. It takes a somewhat simpler approach, combining Dolby Audio, 40mm drivers and long battery life with touch and swipe controls.

The touch interface allows users to manage common functions such as changing tracks, adjusting volume and handling calls without relying entirely on a connected smartphone.

For audio playback, the headphones feature Dolby Audio and 40mm drivers. The larger drivers are designed to deliver a bass-focused sound profile, making the headphones suitable for users who prefer stronger low-frequency output across music and video content.

Bluetooth and AUX provide two connectivity options

The Rockerz 650 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless listening. It also includes AUX compatibility, giving users the option to connect the headphones through a wired connection when required.

Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours of playback, putting the model in the same broad category as the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC when it comes to claimed endurance.

The difference between the two models is therefore more apparent in their feature sets. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC places greater emphasis on adaptive hybrid ANC, spatial audio, app-based controls and newer Bluetooth connectivity. The Rockerz 650 Pro combines Dolby Audio, 40mm drivers, touch controls and AUX connectivity at a lower price point.

Which Headphones Are Better For Movies And Immersive Audio?

Both headphones are designed to enhance entertainment, but they use different audio technologies.

The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC features 3D Spatial Audio, which is designed to create a wider, more three-dimensional sense of sound. The Rockerz 650 Pro features Dolby Audio, offering an enhanced audio experience for music and video content.

The choice therefore depends on whether a listener prioritises spatial audio and immersive sound processing or Dolby Audio and a straightforward headphone experience.

Which Headphones Are Better For Long Listening Sessions?

Both the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC and Rockerz 650 Pro offer up to 80 hours of claimed playback, reducing the need for frequent charging.

The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC adds features such as adaptive ANC and spatial audio for users who want a more feature-rich listening experience, while the Rockerz 650 Pro focuses on Dolby Audio, touch controls and wired AUX connectivity.

For long listening sessions, factors such as preferred audio features, comfort, listening environment and whether wired connectivity is required can help determine which model is more suitable.

Which Headphones Should You Choose?

The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is suited to listeners looking for features such as adaptive hybrid ANC, 3D Spatial Audio, dual drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 and extended battery life. It can be particularly relevant for travel, commuting, shared workspaces and immersive entertainment.

The Rockerz 650 Pro is suited to listeners who prioritise Dolby Audio, 40mm drivers, Touch & Swipe Controls, long battery life and AUX connectivity. It offers a simpler feature set at a lower price point.

For buyers choosing one from these two, the choice will largely depend on which features matter more for their listening habits, whether that is noise cancellation and spatial audio or straightforward playback, controls and wired connectivity.

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