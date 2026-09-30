Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Tenure: How To Choose The Right Repayment Period

Choosing the right personal loan tenure can help you balance your monthly EMI with the total interest payable. With a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, you can choose a repayment period from 12 months to 108 months, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

What is a personal loan tenure?

A personal loan tenure is the period over which you repay the borrowed amount through EMIs. Bajaj Finance offers tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months.

The tenure affects both your monthly EMI and total interest cost. A shorter tenure generally means higher EMIs but lower total interest. A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI but may increase the total interest paid over time.

You can use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare different tenures before selecting your repayment period.

How should you choose your loan tenure?

You should choose a tenure that keeps the EMI manageable without unnecessarily increasing the total borrowing cost. Consider these factors before deciding:

Monthly income: Check how much you can comfortably allocate towards the EMI after essential expenses.

Check how much you can comfortably allocate towards the EMI after essential expenses. Existing EMIs: Consider your current loans and other fixed monthly payments.

Consider your current loans and other fixed monthly payments. Loan amount: A larger loan may require a longer tenure to keep the EMI manageable.

A larger loan may require a longer tenure to keep the EMI manageable. Total interest: Compare the total interest payable across different repayment periods.

Compare the total interest payable across different repayment periods. Future expenses: Account for planned expenses such as education, travel, weddings or home renovation.

Account for planned expenses such as education, travel, weddings or home renovation. Emergency savings: Avoid choosing an EMI that leaves little money for unexpected expenses.

Pro tip: Calculate the EMI for at least two or three tenure options. Then compare the EMI, total interest and total repayment amount before selecting the repayment period.

What are the benefits of a longer tenure?

A longer personal loan tenure can lower the monthly EMI because the repayment is spread over more months. This may help when you need to manage the loan alongside regular household expenses.

For example, if a borrower has several fixed monthly commitments, a longer tenure may make the EMI easier to accommodate within the monthly budget.

However, a longer tenure can increase the total interest payable. The lower EMI should therefore not be the only factor considered.

When can a shorter tenure make sense?

A shorter tenure can help reduce the overall interest cost because the loan is repaid sooner. However, the monthly EMI will usually be higher.

This option may suit you if your income allows you to manage a higher EMI while still maintaining savings and meeting regular expenses.

Before selecting a shorter tenure, check whether the EMI remains affordable throughout the repayment period.

How can a personal loan help manage expenses?

A personal loan can provide funds for planned and urgent expenses without requiring collateral. Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

You can consider a personal loan for different planned or urgent expenses, depending on your financial needs and eligibility:

Medical emergencies: You can use the funds to manage hospital bills, treatment costs, medicines, or other eligible medical expenses when your savings are insufficient.

You can use the funds to manage hospital bills, treatment costs, medicines, or other eligible medical expenses when your savings are insufficient. Higher education: A personal loan can help cover eligible education-related costs, such as tuition fees, course expenses, or other necessary expenses.

A personal loan can help cover eligible education-related costs, such as tuition fees, course expenses, or other necessary expenses. Wedding expenses: You can use the loan to manage eligible wedding costs, including venue, catering, outfits, travel, or other planned expenses.

You can use the loan to manage eligible wedding costs, including venue, catering, outfits, travel, or other planned expenses. Home renovation: You can use the funds for eligible renovation needs, such as repairs, painting, flooring, or upgrading parts of your home.

You can use the funds for eligible renovation needs, such as repairs, painting, flooring, or upgrading parts of your home. Travel expenses: A personal loan can help fund planned travel costs, including transportation, accommodation, and other eligible trip expenses.

The borrowing amount should match the actual requirement. Taking a larger loan than necessary can increase both the EMI and total interest payable.

Why is a personal loan a convenient financing option?

A personal loan is an unsecured form of borrowing, so you do not need to pledge property or another asset as collateral. Bajaj Finance also provides an online application process with minimal documentation, subject to verification.

The available interest rate ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annum. The final rate and loan terms depend on the applicant's profile and applicable conditions.

For eligible applicants, disbursal can take place within 24 hours* of approval or document verification, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

What are the personal loan eligibility criteria?

The personal loan eligibility criteria generally include:

Nationality Indian Age 21 years to 80 years*. Employed with Public, private, or MNC. CIBIL Score 650 or higher. Customer profile Self-employed or Salaried

*You should be 80 years or younger, at the end of the loan tenure.

What documents are required?

The documents required can vary based on your profile and verification requirements. Common documents include:

KYC documents: Aadhaar/ passport/ voter’s ID/ driving license/ Letter of National Population Register/ NREGA job card

PAN card

Employee ID card

Salary slips of the last 3 months

Bank account statements of the previous 3 months

Piped gas bill

Pension order

Letter of Allotment of Accommodation Issued by Employer

Property / Municipal tax receipt

Utility bill

Phone bill

Real-time image/photograph

Bajaj Finance may request additional documents depending on the application.

How can you apply for a personal loan online?

You can apply for a personal loan online by following these simple steps:

Check loan eligibility – Visit the personal loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, enter the loan amount you need, select the repayment period, and click on "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to check your loan eligibility. Enter personal details – Provide your personal, financial, and employment details to receive a personalised loan offer. Review your loan offer – Check your offer details and adjust the loan amount or repayment tenure, if required. Complete KYC verification – Verify your identity and bank details to proceed with your application. Speak to a loan specialist – Once your application is submitted, an executive will contact you with the next steps.

Before you apply for a personal loan, compare the available loan amount, interest rate, EMI and tenure. Select a repayment period that fits your budget rather than choosing only on the basis of a lower EMI.

*Terms and conditions apply

*Disbursal within 24 hours is subject to completion of documentation, verification, and applicable terms.

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