Army Welfare Fund Receives ₹50 Lakh For Nepal Flood Relief Efforts

Jaipur, September 2026: True Hope Foundation has contributed ₹50 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund to support people affected by the recent floods in Nepal. The assistance is focused particularly on soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants of Nepali origin who have served with the Indian Army.

The contribution was made in collaboration with the Sapta Shakti Command, Indian Army, as part of the Foundation's humanitarian assistance efforts during disasters and emergencies. The funds will be used to provide ex-gratia assistance to personnel and families affected by the floods.

In addition to the financial contribution, the Foundation provided healthcare equipment and support valued at ₹10 lakh. This included a Biochemistry Machine / Human Analyser intended to strengthen healthcare facilities supporting communities affected by the disaster.

Sapta Shakti Command Recognises Foundation's Contribution

The Sapta Shakti Command honoured True Hope Foundation with an Appreciation Award and a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of its contribution to the Nepal disaster relief initiative.

The recognition followed the Foundation's financial assistance and healthcare support for those affected by the floods. The initiative also brought together the efforts of the Foundation, the Indian Army, donors, volunteers and other partners involved in the relief effort.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Malhotra, GOC-in-C, South Western Command, said:

“It is a privilege to acknowledge True Hope Foundation’s ₹50 lakh contribution towards the Army Central Welfare Fund. This support will go towards flood-affected victims in Nepal, particularly soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants who have served with the Indian Army.

This gesture goes beyond monetary value and reflects True Hope Foundation’s compassion, solidarity and gratitude towards those who have served. We commend the Foundation, its donors, volunteers and partners for turning this goodwill into meaningful action.

On behalf of the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command, we thank True Hope Foundation and its founder, Dhaval Darji, for standing with the people of Nepal in their hour of need.”

Foundation Adds Healthcare Support

The ₹10 lakh healthcare assistance forms another part of the Foundation's response to the situation in Nepal. The Biochemistry Machine / Human Analyser is intended to support medical services and strengthen access to diagnostic facilities for communities affected by the disaster.

Dhaval Darji, Founder, True Hope Foundation, said, “During a disaster, support is not defined by borders. Our contribution towards Nepal is our effort to stand with people and families facing an extremely difficult time. We are grateful to the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command for giving us the opportunity to contribute and for recognising this compassionate effort. This Certificate of Appreciation is deeply meaningful to Team True Hope and motivates us to continue serving communities wherever support is needed.”

Foundation's Wider Humanitarian Work

The Nepal relief initiative is part of True Hope Foundation's broader work across disaster response, medical assistance, education, disability support, animal welfare and community welfare.

The Foundation works with NGOs, hospitals, volunteers, social organisations and institutional partners to provide assistance to individuals and communities facing critical challenges.

The organisation also acknowledged the role of the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command, as well as its donors, partners and volunteers, in supporting the Nepal relief initiative.

The Foundation said the contribution and recognition reinforce its focus on collaborative humanitarian assistance, particularly during emergencies when affected communities require immediate support.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)