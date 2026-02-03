Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentAn Indian Organisation Featured Among India’s Best Workplaces™ In Manufacturing, Top 30 Employers for 2026

An Indian Organisation Featured Among India’s Best Workplaces™ In Manufacturing, Top 30 Employers for 2026

An innovative medical device organisation earned a place among India’s Top 30 mid-size manufacturing workplaces for 2026, marking continued emphasis on employee engagement and culture.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:29 PM (IST)

An innovative Medical Device Indian manufacturing organisation has been included among the Top 30 mid-size companies in India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2026, a recognition by Great Place To Work®. The annual list highlights organisations that demonstrate consistent manufacturing practices while maintaining a workplace environment built on trust, engagement, and shared responsibility.

The 2026 recognition follows earlier acknowledgements received in recent years, including certification as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for two consecutive years and a Top 75 ranking in 2025. Together, these recognitions reflect a sustained focus on people practices rather than a single-year achievement, underscoring steady efforts to strengthen workplace culture alongside operational priorities.

Concept Medical Group, comprising Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd. and Concept Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., attributes this recognition to the collective contribution of its employees across functions. Teams spanning manufacturing operations, research and development, quality, regulatory affairs, operations, sales, and corporate support play an active role in shaping the organisation’s work environment. According to the Group, collaboration across these functions helps support consistency in manufacturing while enabling innovation within a regulated healthcare landscape.

“At Concept Medical Group, we believe great products are built by great teams,” said Parth Doshi, Executive Director. He noted that the recognition reflects the ownership mindset and collaborative approach demonstrated by employees in their everyday work. He added that as the organisation continues to expand its global presence, it remains focused on encouraging ideas, reinforcing accountability, and ensuring teams stay aligned with a shared purpose.

The Group follows the internal philosophy of “One Team. One Goal,” which guides its approach to leadership and employee engagement. Management views this philosophy as an enabler for clear communication and trust, helping employees feel supported and involved in the organisation’s progress.

As Concept Medical Group continues its growth journey, the recognition is seen internally as both an acknowledgement of current practices and a reminder to remain consistent. The organisation states that its focus remains on balancing manufacturing requirements with a workplace culture where employees can learn, collaborate, and contribute meaningfully over the long term.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Related Video

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India’s Best Workplaces

Top Headlines

News
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget