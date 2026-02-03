An innovative Medical Device Indian manufacturing organisation has been included among the Top 30 mid-size companies in India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2026, a recognition by Great Place To Work®. The annual list highlights organisations that demonstrate consistent manufacturing practices while maintaining a workplace environment built on trust, engagement, and shared responsibility.

The 2026 recognition follows earlier acknowledgements received in recent years, including certification as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for two consecutive years and a Top 75 ranking in 2025. Together, these recognitions reflect a sustained focus on people practices rather than a single-year achievement, underscoring steady efforts to strengthen workplace culture alongside operational priorities.

Concept Medical Group, comprising Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd. and Concept Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., attributes this recognition to the collective contribution of its employees across functions. Teams spanning manufacturing operations, research and development, quality, regulatory affairs, operations, sales, and corporate support play an active role in shaping the organisation’s work environment. According to the Group, collaboration across these functions helps support consistency in manufacturing while enabling innovation within a regulated healthcare landscape.

“At Concept Medical Group, we believe great products are built by great teams,” said Parth Doshi, Executive Director. He noted that the recognition reflects the ownership mindset and collaborative approach demonstrated by employees in their everyday work. He added that as the organisation continues to expand its global presence, it remains focused on encouraging ideas, reinforcing accountability, and ensuring teams stay aligned with a shared purpose.

The Group follows the internal philosophy of “One Team. One Goal,” which guides its approach to leadership and employee engagement. Management views this philosophy as an enabler for clear communication and trust, helping employees feel supported and involved in the organisation’s progress.

As Concept Medical Group continues its growth journey, the recognition is seen internally as both an acknowledgement of current practices and a reminder to remain consistent. The organisation states that its focus remains on balancing manufacturing requirements with a workplace culture where employees can learn, collaborate, and contribute meaningfully over the long term.

