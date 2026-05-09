Gradiente Infotainment Limited has made its debut on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), with its equity shares commencing trading on May 8 under the symbol “GRADIENTE”.

The listing marks a key development for the Mumbai-based media and entertainment company as it looks to strengthen its position in the capital markets and support future growth initiatives.

NSE Listing Opens Access to Wider Investor Base

With the NSE listing, Gradiente Infotainment gains access to a larger pool of investors and additional avenues for raising capital. The company said the move is expected to support its long-term expansion plans while reinforcing its focus on transparency, corporate governance, and value creation for shareholders.

The listing is also expected to improve the company’s visibility among institutional and retail investors, as well as strengthen confidence among business partners and stakeholders.

Diverse Presence Across Entertainment Segments

Gradiente Infotainment operates across several segments of the media and entertainment industry. Its business activities include content production for films, web series, digital platforms, and audio formats.

The company also offers talent management, event execution, influencer marketing, and brand collaboration services.

Its areas of operation include:

Film and web series production

Digital and OTT content development

Music and audio content creation

Celebrity and talent management

Event properties and experiential marketing

Influencer marketing and brand partnerships

The company said it remains focused on building integrated entertainment offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences and digital consumption trends.

Leadership Highlights Growth Vision

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gradiente Infotainment Limited stated:

“The listing on the NSE is an important milestone for Gradiente Infotainment Limited. It reflects the collective efforts of our team and the continued trust of our stakeholders. As a listed entity, we remain committed to maintaining high standards of governance, operational discipline, and transparency, while focusing on sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

We believe this is only the beginning of a bigger and brighter future. We remain committed towards innovation, creativity, and building long-term shareholder value while expanding our presence in India and globally.”

Focus on Scalable Growth

Gradiente Infotainment said the public listing will help advance its strategic plans across the entertainment and digital ecosystem. The company thanked its shareholders, advisors, and business partners for their continued support.

Gradiente Infotainment Limited is a media and entertainment company engaged in content creation, digital media, talent management, and event-based services. It aims to build a scalable business model by combining creative capabilities with structured execution and compliance-driven operations.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)