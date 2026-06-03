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HomeINDIA AT 2047India Didn’t Pay A Dime To Move Ships Via Hormuz Amid West Asia Crisis: Sonowal At ABP Conclave

India Didn’t Pay A Dime To Move Ships Via Hormuz Amid West Asia Crisis: Sonowal At ABP Conclave

At ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave, Sonowal dismissed reports of payments for Hormuz transit, saying Indian ships paid nothing as regional conflict disrupted traffic.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has rejected reports claiming that Indian vessels were required to pay for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the West Asia conflict, describing such claims as completely false. His remarks come amid continuing discussions about the impact of the regional crisis on global shipping routes and India's energy security.

'Not A Dime Was Paid' For Passage Through Hormuz

At ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave, Sonowal asserted that Indian ships were not charged any fee to transit through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

According to the minister, reports suggesting that Indian shipping companies or vessel operators paid money to secure passage through the waterway have no basis in fact. His statement aligns with earlier clarifications issued by Indian authorities, which dismissed claims that Indian vessels had made cash or cryptocurrency payments for safe passage.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had previously termed such reports "fake news" and said vessel owners had also denied making any payments.

READ MORE | India@2047: ‘Only Art Director Was Allowed Inside RBI Office’: Manoj Bajpayee On Making Of Governor

Ship Movement Through Hormuz Witnessed Sharp Decline

Highlighting the scale of disruption caused by the conflict, Sonowal noted that before hostilities intensified, around 136 Indian ships were passing through the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis.

However, the security situation dramatically altered maritime traffic patterns. According to the minister, there were periods during the crisis when hardly any Indian vessels were able to use the route, and on some days the number dropped to just one ship.

Before You Go

India 2047 Vision: “I Enjoy Challenging Myself” – Manoj Bajpayee on His Acting Philosophy

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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