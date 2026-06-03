Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has rejected reports claiming that Indian vessels were required to pay for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the West Asia conflict, describing such claims as completely false. His remarks come amid continuing discussions about the impact of the regional crisis on global shipping routes and India's energy security.

'Not A Dime Was Paid' For Passage Through Hormuz

At ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave, Sonowal asserted that Indian ships were not charged any fee to transit through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

According to the minister, reports suggesting that Indian shipping companies or vessel operators paid money to secure passage through the waterway have no basis in fact. His statement aligns with earlier clarifications issued by Indian authorities, which dismissed claims that Indian vessels had made cash or cryptocurrency payments for safe passage.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had previously termed such reports "fake news" and said vessel owners had also denied making any payments.

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Ship Movement Through Hormuz Witnessed Sharp Decline

Highlighting the scale of disruption caused by the conflict, Sonowal noted that before hostilities intensified, around 136 Indian ships were passing through the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis.

However, the security situation dramatically altered maritime traffic patterns. According to the minister, there were periods during the crisis when hardly any Indian vessels were able to use the route, and on some days the number dropped to just one ship.