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HomeINDIA AT 2047India@2047| ‘Family Man Became Runaway Success’: Manoj Bajpayee Says OTT Helped Him Reach New Generation

India@2047| ‘Family Man Became Runaway Success’: Manoj Bajpayee Says OTT Helped Him Reach New Generation

Manoj Bajpayee revealed that most of his upcoming projects are likely to be released in theatres and not on OTT, adding that Governor will be the first step in that direction.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Bajpayee discussed his script choices and preparing for Governor.
  • He noted OTT's role in boosting 'The Family Man' and older work.
  • Bajpayee believes audiences are returning to cinemas for new releases.
  • The ABP Network India@2047 Conclave focuses on India's development journey.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Governor, graced the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave at Taj Palace, New Delhi. During the session titled Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes, Bajpayee spoke about his approach to choosing scripts, preparing for Governor, and how OTT platforms helped introduce his work to a younger audience.

‘Family Man Became Runaway Success’

Reflecting on the success of The Family Man, Bajpayee said the show’s popularity grew even further during the COVID-19 lockdown, when audiences increasingly turned to streaming platforms for entertainment.

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“When I did the first season of Family Man, it was a runaway success. At the time, COVID wasn’t there. But when lockdown happened, people only had one option to keep themselves entertained, and that was OTT. People watched the first season and around the same time, the second season premiered. Because of that, today’s generation saw my old work because I had mostly done independent projects. People saw me a lot on OTT.”

The actor added that the OTT boom significantly expanded viewing choices for audiences and opened new opportunities for actors.

“OTT gave too many choices to people. It is not for community viewing,” he said, adding that he received several offers from streaming platforms during that period.

‘People Are Turning Back To Theatres’

Bajpayee also said he considers himself fortunate to have benefited from the OTT revolution while staying true to his creative instincts.

“I never found a commercial element in it. I always focused on the story and character. At the time, I think that was right for the OTT. Now there’s a fatigue in OTT, and people are again turning to theatres.”

India@2047: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals What Drives His Film Choices At ABP Conclave, Says ‘I Choose Script, Character’

The actor believes audiences are gradually rediscovering the theatrical experience and revealed that most of his future projects are expected to release in cinemas. According to him, that transition begins with Governor.

ABP Network India@2047 Conclave

The ABP Network India@2047 Conclave is being held in New Delhi under the theme Building Bharat@2047. The event has brought together policymakers, filmmakers, economists, industry leaders, technologists, and cultural figures to discuss India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by the centenary of Independence.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Manoj Bajpayee's role in the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave?

Manoj Bajpayee participated in the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave in New Delhi, speaking on a session titled 'Tales Untold: Playing Real Heroes'.

How did OTT platforms impact Manoj Bajpayee's career?

OTT platforms helped introduce Manoj Bajpayee's older independent film work to a younger audience, significantly expanding his reach.

What is Manoj Bajpayee's approach to choosing scripts?

Manoj Bajpayee prioritizes the story and character when selecting scripts, rather than focusing on commercial elements.

What is Manoj Bajpayee's current observation about audience viewing habits?

Manoj Bajpayee notes a current 'fatigue' with OTT content, leading audiences to increasingly return to theatrical movie experiences.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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100 Years Of Independence India At 2047 India At 2047 News
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