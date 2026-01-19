ABP Network is set to host its flagship event, India @2047: Youth Conclave, in the national capital on January 20, 2026, bringing together leaders from politics, sports, cinema, and business to inspire India’s youth and advance the vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”

The day-long conclave will focus on the role of young Indians in shaping the nation’s future as it moves toward 2047.

Where And How To Watch

The conclave will commence at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a welcome address from ABP Network CEO Sumant Dutta.

The event will be broadcast live on ABP News and can also be streamed via ABP Live’s YouTube channel and other ABP Network digital platforms.

The opening session will feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaking on “Youth Power: Igniting Minds for Viksit Bharat.”

Politics And Sports In Focus

The intersection of sports and public life will be highlighted by Rajasthan Sports Minister and former Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who will share insights from the sports world.

On the political front, Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary will address challenges faced by new faces in Parliament in a session titled 'Newbies Day Out: Baby Steps' in Parliament. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj will also attend the event.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will speak during the session 'Beyond Beaches', offering perspectives from governance and state leadership.

Entertainment, Business, And Social Impact

The conclave will feature discussions on entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Shiv Panditt, and Abhay Verma will share insights from their careers and personal journeys.

In the business and social impact segment, Gaurav Mehta, founder of Jaipur Watch Company; Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj; and Shwetabh Ranjan of Bunker Stories will explore themes such as “Profit and Purpose.”

Education And The Future

The concluding session will feature Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will speak on “Youth of the 21st Century: Promises and Possibilities,” focusing on education, skill development, and opportunities for young Indians as they prepare to lead the nation into 2047.