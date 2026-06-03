Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeINDIA AT 2047Why Aren't States Cutting VAT On Fuel? Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds

Why Aren't States Cutting VAT On Fuel? Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds

Haryana CM Nayab Saini blamed COVID-19 and global tensions for inflation and fuel price hikes, saying India has kept prices under control while expanding EV adoption.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana CM Saini attributed inflation, fuel prices to global challenges.
  • Saini noted India's fuel prices remain controlled compared globally.
  • State promotes electric vehicles, deploying 155 buses statewide.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the impact of global economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, had contributed to inflation and rising fuel prices.

Speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave, Saini said the opposition had politicised the issue even during the pandemic, when economies across the world were under strain.

Also Read: '63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave

He noted that state governments had previously reduced taxes on fuel following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and argued that fuel prices in India remain relatively controlled compared to many parts of the world.

"During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the country faced a difficult period due to COVID-19, which affected the economy. Even at that time, the opposition continued to do politics. Prices have also risen due to global factors, including the situation in the Middle East," Saini said and added, "At the Prime Minister's request, we had reduced taxes earlier as well. Even so, compared to global levels, fuel prices in our country remain considerably under control."

Highlighting the government's efforts to reduce dependence on conventional fuels, Saini said Haryana is promoting electric vehicles and has deployed around 155-160 electric buses across various depots in the state to help lower transportation costs.

Read More: ‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch

"We are also moving towards electric vehicles as an alternative to petrol and diesel. We have deployed around 155-160 electric buses in different depots to reduce costs," he said. 

Expressing confidence in the Centre's leadership, the chief minister said he believes India will successfully overcome these challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Before You Go

India 2047 vision: Shishir Priyadarshi Explains the Formula for India’s Rise as a Global Leader

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to inflation and rising fuel prices, according to CM Saini?

CM Saini stated that global economic challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East contributed to inflation and rising fuel prices.

How do fuel prices in India compare globally, according to the Chief Minister?

Chief Minister Saini noted that fuel prices in India remain relatively controlled compared to many other parts of the world. State governments had also reduced taxes previously.

What steps is Haryana taking to reduce reliance on conventional fuels?

Haryana is promoting electric vehicles as an alternative to petrol and diesel. The state has deployed around 155-160 electric buses across various depots to help lower transportation costs.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP News India At 2047 India 2047 At Summit ABP Conclave
Advertisement

Top Headlines

INDIA AT 2047
Why Aren't States Cutting VAT On Fuel? Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds
Why Aren't States Cutting VAT On Fuel? Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds
INDIA AT 2047
'63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave
'63 Of 217 Promises Fulfilled In 19 Months': Haryana CM Saini At ABP Conclave
INDIA AT 2047
‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch
‘Government Will Pay Rs 5,000 Per Worker’: Mohan Yadav’s Big Employment Pitch
INDIA AT 2047
‘India Has Only 60 Days Of Oil And Gas Supply’: Arunabha Ghosh
‘India Has Only 60 Days Of Oil And Gas Supply’: Arunabha Ghosh
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Hotel Fire: Eyewitnesses Reveal Chaos, Heroic Rescues and Safety Lapses
Delhi hotel fire: Illegal Hotel Operations Under Scanner After Deadly Malviya Nagar Blaze
Delhi hotel fire: Questions Mount Over Safety Lapses After 21 Die in Malviya Nagar Hotel Blaze
India 2047 vision: Shishir Priyadarshi Explains the Formula for India’s Rise as a Global Leader
Breaking: Safety Oversight Under Fire After Deadly Blaze Claims 21 Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget