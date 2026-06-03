Why Aren't States Cutting VAT On Fuel? Haryana CM Nayab Saini Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana CM Saini attributed inflation, fuel prices to global challenges.

Saini noted India's fuel prices remain controlled compared globally.

State promotes electric vehicles, deploying 155 buses statewide.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the impact of global economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, had contributed to inflation and rising fuel prices.

Speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave, Saini said the opposition had politicised the issue even during the pandemic, when economies across the world were under strain.

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He noted that state governments had previously reduced taxes on fuel following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and argued that fuel prices in India remain relatively controlled compared to many parts of the world.

"During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the country faced a difficult period due to COVID-19, which affected the economy. Even at that time, the opposition continued to do politics. Prices have also risen due to global factors, including the situation in the Middle East," Saini said and added, "At the Prime Minister's request, we had reduced taxes earlier as well. Even so, compared to global levels, fuel prices in our country remain considerably under control."

Highlighting the government's efforts to reduce dependence on conventional fuels, Saini said Haryana is promoting electric vehicles and has deployed around 155-160 electric buses across various depots in the state to help lower transportation costs.

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"We are also moving towards electric vehicles as an alternative to petrol and diesel. We have deployed around 155-160 electric buses in different depots to reduce costs," he said.

Expressing confidence in the Centre's leadership, the chief minister said he believes India will successfully overcome these challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.