Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India crash investigation enters final phase, minister confirms.

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As India pushes ahead with ambitious aviation reforms and long-term infrastructure expansion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has underlined that safety remains the government's foremost priority, stating that the investigation into the Air India crash is now in its final phase. Speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave during the session "UDAAN 2.0: Next Chapter of Aviation Growth", Naidu discussed the ongoing probe, India's safety record, and the need to place passenger safety above operational pressures.

Air India Crash Investigation Nearing Completion

Addressing concerns surrounding the Air India crash, the minister said authorities are close to concluding the investigation and are working through the final stages of the inquiry. Naidu emphasised that the government's approach to aviation safety remains uncompromising, irrespective of commercial considerations.

Highlighting India's aviation performance over the past year after the crash, he noted that approximately 3,400 flights operated every day, carrying nearly five lakh passengers daily. According to the minister, more than 14 lakh flights have been conducted since the accident, reflecting the scale and resilience of India's aviation network.

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He stressed that every aircraft is permitted to operate only after undergoing rigorous inspections and meeting all mandatory safety requirements.

India Recognised For Aviation Safety Improvements

The minister also pointed to international recognition received by India for strengthening aviation oversight and safety standards.

According to Naidu, the country has earned appreciation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for improvements in aviation safety. He said the government remains committed to further enhancing safety protocols as passenger numbers continue to rise and the aviation ecosystem expands.

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Flight Delays Are Sometimes Necessary, Says Minister

Explaining why delays and cancellations occasionally occur, Naidu said weather-related disruptions are often unavoidable and are implemented purely in the interest of passenger safety.

"Weather reasons can delay a flight and sometimes flights are also cancelled and it is purely for safety reasons," he said.

To illustrate the point, the minister shared a recent personal experience while travelling on a commercial flight.

According to Naidu, shortly after he boarded the aircraft, strong winds began to pick up and were soon followed by heavy rainfall. As the weather deteriorated, the pilot and cabin crew kept passengers informed about the situation and the reasons for the delay.

Balancing Growth With Safety

The minister recounted that after the delay extended for some time, airline staff became concerned because he was travelling on the flight in his capacity as Civil Aviation Minister. He said crew members approached him, worried about the delay and its implications.

Naidu recalled reassuring them that he had no objection to waiting if it meant ensuring safe operations. He told the crew that passenger safety was far more important than maintaining schedules and added that as long as fellow passengers were not inconvenienced, he could continue handling work and making calls while waiting onboard.

The flight eventually departed after a delay of around one and a half hours.

The minister's remarks come at a time when India is witnessing unprecedented growth in air travel, with millions of passengers taking flights every month and airlines expanding their fleets aggressively.

While the government has recently announced measures to stabilize Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, boost airline competition and improve infrastructure, Naidu maintained that rapid expansion cannot come at the expense of safety.