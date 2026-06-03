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HomeINDIA AT 2047How Will Iran War Impact India? Montek Singh Ahluwalia Explains At ABP Conclave

How Will Iran War Impact India? Montek Singh Ahluwalia Explains At ABP Conclave

At ABP Network India@2047 Summit, Montek Singh Ahluwalia says the Iran conflict could keep oil prices elevated for months, posing risks to India's economy and rupee.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Oil prices may remain high for months, even if tensions ease.
  • Global energy markets need time for stability post-resolution.
  • High US interest rates and global uncertainty add risks.
  • India faces economic challenges from oil prices and currency.

ABP Network India@2047 Summit: Amid growing concerns over the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran conflict, economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia cautioned that elevated oil prices could persist for several months even if tensions ease immediately. Speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Summit, Ahluwalia outlined the potential implications of the crisis for India, stressing that uncertainty remains the biggest challenge for policymakers and businesses alike.

Oil Prices Likely To Stay Elevated

Ahluwalia noted that any resolution between the United States and Iran would take time to translate into stability in global energy markets. "If US and Iran agree today, it will still take 6 months. Through end of year, oil prices will remain in elevated levels. If crisis deepens, we cant control it. It is an uncertain outcome." His remarks come at a time when global markets are closely watching developments in West Asia, with investors concerned about disruptions to oil supplies and shipping routes. As one of the world's largest crude oil importers, India remains particularly sensitive to fluctuations in energy prices.

ALSO READ: Montek Singh Ahluwalia Warns Of Worst Energy Crisis In 30 Years At ABP's India@2047 Conclave

Global Uncertainty Adds To Economic Risks

According to Ahluwalia, the impact of the conflict extends beyond oil markets. He pointed to broader global economic conditions that are already weighing on growth prospects. "Interest rates in the US are high, uncertainty is high." Higher interest rates in the United States tend to strengthen the dollar and can trigger capital outflows from emerging economies, creating additional pressure on currencies and financial markets. 

"We can avoid the damage to rupee if CAD comes down," he added.

ALSO READ: Trump Targets India, China With 12.5% Tariff Proposal Over Forced Labour Concerns

Banning Imports Would Be Harmful: Ahluwalia

Questioning the sustainability of defending the currency through foreign exchange reserves, Ahluwalia said, "How would you prevent the rupee from depreciating? You'll throw out your reserves, but I am not in favour of using massive reserves."

He argued that macroeconomic adjustments would be necessary to manage the impact of higher import costs, particularly for crude oil. "Macroeconomics will require you to reduce aggregate demand. You won't achieve this by banning or stopping imports, that would be harmful," he said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining currency stability, Ahluwalia said controlling the rupee remains a key challenge for policymakers. He also suggested that consumers and businesses should bear the true cost of imports rather than relying on broad government support.

"Controlling the Indian rupee is crucial today. If you are importing, then you should pay the price unless you are underprivileged," he said, advocating targeted assistance for vulnerable sections instead of blanket subsidies.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

How long are oil prices likely to remain elevated due to the Iran conflict?

Oil prices are expected to stay at elevated levels through the end of the year, even if tensions ease immediately. It will take approximately six months for market stability to return.

What is the biggest challenge for policymakers and businesses regarding the Iran conflict?

The biggest challenge is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the conflict and its potential economic fallout. This makes planning and decision-making difficult.

How do high interest rates in the US affect emerging economies like India?

High US interest rates can strengthen the dollar and lead to capital outflows from emerging economies. This can put pressure on their currencies and financial markets.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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