India At A Defining Moment Amid Global Upheaval: CEO Sumanta Datta At ABP India@2047 Summit

India is standing at a unique moment in its history, even as the world undergoes sweeping economic, technological and geopolitical changes, ABP Network CEO Sumanta Datta said while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the India@2047 Summit.

Setting the tone for the summit, Datta urged participants to focus on a shared national objective, building the India that citizens aspire to see by 2047, the year the country marks 100 years of Independence.

“We are all united by one important idea, how do we build a Bharat we aspire to see in 2047, our centenary year,” Datta said.

India@2047: A Vision Beyond a Date

Describing 2047 as more than just a milestone on the calendar, Datta said it represents a historic opportunity to transform the nation.

“2047 is not just a date, it is an opportunity to build a Bharat we all aspire to, a Bharat that would have evolved from a country of potential to a country of self-sufficiency, prosperity, and a society that fosters the fearless pursuit of excellence everywhere and for everyone,” he said.

Datta added that such a vision aligns closely with Rabindranath Tagore’s celebrated aspiration for India, “where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.”

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Rapidly Changing World Presents New Challenges

Highlighting the pace of global transformation, Datta said nations across the world are navigating unprecedented shifts in multiple sectors.

“The world is changing rapidly. Global supply chains are shifting rapidly, technology is redefining industries, energy systems are being rebuilt and upended, and artificial intelligence is transforming how societies function,” he said.

According to Datta, these developments are reshaping economies and creating new opportunities and challenges for countries across the globe.

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Opportunity Amid Uncertainty

At the same time, Datta pointed out that geopolitical disruptions and economic uncertainty have become recurring features of the international landscape.

“Geopolitical disruptions and economic uncertainty are becoming an almost everyday reality,” he noted.

Despite these challenges, he emphasised that India is uniquely positioned to chart its own course and seize the opportunities emerging from a rapidly evolving world order.

“And yet, amid all this change, we stand at a unique moment in our journey as a nation,” Datta said, underlining the significance of the choices India makes on its path towards 2047.