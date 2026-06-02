Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeINDIA AT 2047ABP India@2047 Conclave: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini To Outline His Roadmap

ABP India@2047 Conclave: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini To Outline His Roadmap

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will share his vision for governance, economic resilience and development at the ABP India@2047 Conclave amid growing global economic uncertainties.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana CM Saini to share vision on governance, economy at conclave.
  • Session focuses on navigating global economic challenges with resilience.
  • Saini's roadmap likely covers welfare, development, and fiscal discipline.

India@2047 Event: As India charts its course towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will share his vision for governance and economic resilience at the ABP India@2047 Conclave in Delhi. Saini will participate in a special session titled ‘Living with Austerity Battling Global Headwinds’, where he is expected to discuss how states can navigate economic uncertainties while maintaining growth, welfare delivery and fiscal discipline.

The session, scheduled from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM, will be moderated by senior journalist and renowned news anchor Chitra Tripathi. The conversation is likely to focus on Haryana's development roadmap, governance priorities, economic management amid global challenges, and the role of states in contributing to India's long-term growth ambitions.

One Of Haryana’s Most Prominent Political Leaders

Nayab Singh Saini has emerged as one of the leading political figures in Haryana and a key face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Since taking over as Chief Minister in March 2024, he has played a significant role in shaping Haryana's governance agenda while focusing on welfare, infrastructure and rural development.

ALSO READ: ABP India@2047 Conclave: Manoj Bajpayee To Discuss Bringing Real-Life Heroes To The Screen

His political journey reflects years of grassroots engagement and organisational work. Before becoming Chief Minister, Saini served as the President of the Haryana BJP, Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Naraingarh, and Minister of State in the Haryana government.

A law graduate, Saini began his political career working within the BJP organisation in Ambala and gradually rose through the ranks. His elevation as Chief Minister in 2024 marked a significant milestone in his political career, and he later led the BJP to victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, securing a second consecutive term as Chief Minister.

Focusing On Development Amid Economic Challenges

As Chief Minister, Saini has overseen several initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving public welfare. 

His government increased the expenditure limit for Gram Panchayats to support rural development projects, introduced measures to reduce electricity costs for consumers, promoted rooftop solar adoption, and launched affordable housing schemes for economically weaker sections in both urban and rural areas.

ALSO READ: ABP India @ 2047 Conclave To Bring Together Leaders Shaping Bharat's Future

At the ABP India@2047 Conclave, Saini is expected to outline how Haryana plans to sustain economic growth, expand development opportunities and strengthen public services while responding to global economic uncertainties. 

The discussion is likely to offer insights into the state's strategy for balancing fiscal prudence with inclusive development as India moves towards its 2047 vision.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the ABP India@2047 Conclave?

The Conclave focuses on India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with sessions on governance, economic resilience, and long-term growth.

What will Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discuss at the event?

Saini will share his vision for Haryana's governance and economic resilience, focusing on navigating global economic challenges and maintaining growth and welfare.

When and where is Nayab Singh Saini participating in the Conclave?

He will participate in a session titled 'Living with Austerity Battling Global Headwinds' from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM in Delhi.

What are some key initiatives of Nayab Singh Saini's government in Haryana?

His government has increased expenditure limits for Gram Panchayats, reduced electricity costs, promoted rooftop solar, and launched affordable housing schemes.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
100 Years Of Independence India At 2047 India At 2047 News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

INDIA AT 2047
ABP India@2047 Conclave: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini To Outline His Roadmap
ABP India@2047 Conclave: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini To Outline His Roadmap
INDIA AT 2047
ABP India@2047 Conclave: Manoj Bajpayee To Discuss Bringing Real-Life Heroes To The Screen
ABP India@2047 Conclave: Manoj Bajpayee To Discuss Bringing Real-Life Heroes To The Screen
INDIA AT 2047
India @ 2047 Conclave: CR Patil To Discuss Water, Sanitation And Basic Infrastructure
India @ 2047 Conclave: CR Patil To Discuss Water, Sanitation And Basic Infrastructure
INDIA AT 2047
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave To Bring Together Leaders Shaping Bharat's Future
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave To Bring Together Leaders Shaping Bharat's Future
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive
Ghaziabad Crime: Police Tighten Grip After Surya Murder, Illegal Madrasas Face Action
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Launches Protest Over Attacks on TMC MPs
Global Politics: Trump and Netanyahu: The Strategic Alliance That Reshaped Middle East Politics
Breaking: NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Patna Hostel; Police Probe Circumstances Behind Tragedy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget