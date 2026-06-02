ABP India@2047 Conclave: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini To Outline His Roadmap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryana CM Saini to share vision on governance, economy at conclave.

Session focuses on navigating global economic challenges with resilience.

Saini's roadmap likely covers welfare, development, and fiscal discipline.

India@2047 Event: As India charts its course towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will share his vision for governance and economic resilience at the ABP India@2047 Conclave in Delhi. Saini will participate in a special session titled ‘Living with Austerity Battling Global Headwinds’, where he is expected to discuss how states can navigate economic uncertainties while maintaining growth, welfare delivery and fiscal discipline.

The session, scheduled from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM, will be moderated by senior journalist and renowned news anchor Chitra Tripathi. The conversation is likely to focus on Haryana's development roadmap, governance priorities, economic management amid global challenges, and the role of states in contributing to India's long-term growth ambitions.

One Of Haryana’s Most Prominent Political Leaders

Nayab Singh Saini has emerged as one of the leading political figures in Haryana and a key face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Since taking over as Chief Minister in March 2024, he has played a significant role in shaping Haryana's governance agenda while focusing on welfare, infrastructure and rural development.

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His political journey reflects years of grassroots engagement and organisational work. Before becoming Chief Minister, Saini served as the President of the Haryana BJP, Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Naraingarh, and Minister of State in the Haryana government.

A law graduate, Saini began his political career working within the BJP organisation in Ambala and gradually rose through the ranks. His elevation as Chief Minister in 2024 marked a significant milestone in his political career, and he later led the BJP to victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, securing a second consecutive term as Chief Minister.

Focusing On Development Amid Economic Challenges

As Chief Minister, Saini has overseen several initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving public welfare.

His government increased the expenditure limit for Gram Panchayats to support rural development projects, introduced measures to reduce electricity costs for consumers, promoted rooftop solar adoption, and launched affordable housing schemes for economically weaker sections in both urban and rural areas.

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At the ABP India@2047 Conclave, Saini is expected to outline how Haryana plans to sustain economic growth, expand development opportunities and strengthen public services while responding to global economic uncertainties.

The discussion is likely to offer insights into the state's strategy for balancing fiscal prudence with inclusive development as India moves towards its 2047 vision.