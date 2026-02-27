Cinema rooted in truth took centre stage at ABP Network’s Ideas Of India Summit 2026 as filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa came together for a powerful conversation titled Journeys With Real Cinema: The Fellowship Of Homebound. The panel explored representation, lived experience and the responsibility of storytelling in contemporary India. From caste identity to personal journeys and deep friendships, the discussion highlighted how cinema can mirror society when crafted with honesty and courage.

‘I Represent 25% Of The Population’

Opening up about identity and representation, Neeraj Ghaywan said he belongs to the Dalit community and represents nearly 25% of the country’s population through his voice and work.

“Why do people keep asking me only about Dalit representation?” he said, pushing back against being confined to a single lens. For Ghaywan, cinema must reflect layered human realities beyond labels.

Speaking about the film, he added, “This movie reflects the reality of so many Chandans and Shoaibs of our country. We went to villages and spent time with people.”

‘One Of The Most Important Films Of Our Times’

Ishaan Khatter described the project as one of the most meaningful films of his career. “I am very proud of this movie. It reflects the reality of our country and society. It is based on true events,” he said, adding that the film explores the deeper side of friendship.

He revealed he had wanted to work with Ghaywan for nearly a decade. “I wanted to collaborate with directors who would bring out the best in me. I have wanted to work with Neeraj for the last 10 years. We wanted to bring this film to people with complete sincerity.”

Speaking emotionally about the film’s personal importance, Ishaan added, “My family has some of the greatest actors and I always seek their approval. My mother and brother were proud of the movie. This film is very close to me, and they all know it.”

Vishal Jethwa, reflecting on his journey, said he comes from an underprivileged background and drew from real-life experiences to shape his performance. “Neeraj Ghaywan is the real hero of this movie,” he said.

The Film’s Oscar Journey

Homebound has also drawn international attention for its awards run, emerging as one of India’s prominent entries in the global festival circuit this year. The film has been part of conversations around India’s Oscar campaign, generating buzz for its grounded storytelling and performances. With screenings at major international platforms and critical acclaim abroad, the film’s journey has positioned it as a significant contender representing contemporary Indian cinema on the world stage.