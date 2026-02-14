Mumbai is gearing up for two days of compelling conversations and cultural exchange as ABP Network brings back its marquee platform, Ideas of India Summit 2026, on February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Known for spotlighting voices that shape the nation’s discourse, the summit will once again unite changemakers from across politics, business, arts, and entertainment under one roof.

Among the much-anticipated sessions is “Songs Behind the Stories: From Iktara to Rangasari”, featuring the celebrated mother-son duo Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth. The session promises a deep dive into the music, memories, and meanings behind some of India’s most beloved contemporary songs.

Kavita Seth

Kavita Seth has long been celebrated as one of the most evocative voices in Indian music. A distinguished playback singer in Hindi cinema and a revered performer of Ghazals and Sufi music, she leads the acclaimed Karwaan Group, carrying forward a rich tradition of spiritual and poetic expression.

Her soul-stirring rendition of 'Iktara' from Wake Up Sid (2009) became an anthem for a generation, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and the Star Screen Award. Over a decade later, she once again captivated audiences with 'Rangisari' from Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022), winning her second Filmfare Award in 2023.

Kanishk Seth

Carrying forward a rich musical legacy while crafting a sound uniquely his own, Kanishk Seth is a composer, singer, and songwriter who represents the new wave of Indian fusion music. Based in Mumbai, he rose to prominence with his experimental album 'Trance With Khusrow', which reimagined the timeless poetry of Amir Khusrow for modern audiences.

Kanishk’s collaboration with his mother on 'Rangisari' further showcased his ability to blend traditional Sufi influences with contemporary production styles. The project earned recognition at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards, cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing artist.

What To Expect At Ideas Of India Summit 2026

The summit promises a vibrant confluence of art, ideas, and cultural introspection. The musical sessions featuring Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, and Adnan Sami will explore storytelling through song, the evolution of fusion music, and the emotional power of rhythm in a rapidly changing world.

As Mumbai hosts this dynamic gathering of creative visionaries, audiences can look forward to intimate, thought-provoking conversations with artists who have shaped, and continue to redefine, India’s musical landscape.