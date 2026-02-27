Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Neighbours First': Ex-Envoys Stress Security, Stability In ABP's Ideas Of India Summit 2026

Ideas of India 2026: At ABP session, former envoys debate India’s ties with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal amid shifting regional equations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Ideas of India 2026: As geopolitical tensions simmer across South Asia, seasoned diplomats gathered at the ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India Summit 2026 to reflect on India’s evolving regional strategy. In a session titled “Uneasy Across Borders: Neighbours on Fire” under the broader theme “The New World Order”, former envoys discussed India’s ties with Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and debated where New Delhi stands amid shifting global alignments.

The two-day summit, hosted by ABP Network on February 27 and 28, is examining India’s aspirations as it approaches 2047, with conversations spanning diplomacy, economics and culture.

Bangladesh: Security, Stability And Public Sentiment

Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, emphasised the importance of security cooperation in neighbourhood diplomacy.

“We have good neighbourhood policy. We build good relations with Awami government since they met India security deadline, in neighbourhood relations this is important because security is important," she said. 

She added that public mood in Bangladesh played a key role in shaping political outcomes. 

Highlighting the reciprocal nature of bilateral engagement, she noted: “Any concessions Bangladesh got, India also benefited in the USA deal.

Sikri underlined that beyond official agreements, public perception matters deeply Nin cross-border ties. “People must feel that relationship with India is good. Cricket is different," she said.

Sri Lanka: Balancing India And China

Former High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Ashok K Kantha, linked regional stability directly to India’s long-term development vision.

He said, “For Viksit Bharat, it is crucial to maintain cordian relations with neighbouring countries”

Addressing concerns about Beijing’s footprint in Colombo, he asserted that Sri Lanka will never become a satellite state of China. He further observed that Sri Lanka knows that during crisis, India stood strong, a reference to New Delhi’s assistance during Colombo’s recent economic turmoil.

Nepal: Between Brotherhood And Equality

Speaking on India-Nepal dynamics, former Ambassador Ranjit Rae stressed the depth of people-to-people ties. He said, “India, Nepal have fundamentally good relations, open border, travel without passports and visa. ”

He also shared a telling anecdote about sensitivities in bilateral discourse. Recalling remarks by a former Nepali prime minister, Rae said the emphasis on a “brotherly relationship” can sometimes be perceived as hierarchical — “we want to be equal to India instead of being younger brother..”

His broader point: diplomacy must adapt to social and political shifts. “You must be very aware of what's happening and chaning in society.”

India In The ‘New World Order’

With the 2026 theme centred on The New World Order, the summit is spotlighting India’s strategic recalibration in a turbulent era. Discussions are exploring the roadmap to 2047, including the pursuit of an Aatmanirbhar economy, sustained growth, and India’s expanding influence across sectors.

As debates unfolded, one message was clear: in an increasingly fractured global environment, India’s neighbourhood policy remains central to its global ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main theme of the Ideas of India Summit 2026?

The main theme of the Ideas of India Summit 2026 was "The New World Order"

What is considered important for good neighborhood relations with Bangladesh?

Security cooperation is emphasized as crucial for good neighborhood relations, along with considering the public mood in Bangladesh and ensuring people feel positive about ties with India.

How does India's relationship with Sri Lanka impact its development vision?

Maintaining cordial relations with neighboring countries like Sri Lanka is crucial for India's long-term development vision, known as Viksit Bharat.

What is a key aspect of the India-Nepal relationship that requires diplomatic sensitivity?

While there are fundamentally good people-to-people ties and an open border, the emphasis on a

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
