Ideas of India 2026: As geopolitical tensions simmer across South Asia, seasoned diplomats gathered at the ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India Summit 2026 to reflect on India’s evolving regional strategy. In a session titled “Uneasy Across Borders: Neighbours on Fire” under the broader theme “The New World Order”, former envoys discussed India’s ties with Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and debated where New Delhi stands amid shifting global alignments.

The two-day summit, hosted by ABP Network on February 27 and 28, is examining India’s aspirations as it approaches 2047, with conversations spanning diplomacy, economics and culture.

Bangladesh: Security, Stability And Public Sentiment

Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, emphasised the importance of security cooperation in neighbourhood diplomacy.

“We have good neighbourhood policy. We build good relations with Awami government since they met India security deadline, in neighbourhood relations this is important because security is important," she said.

She added that public mood in Bangladesh played a key role in shaping political outcomes.

Highlighting the reciprocal nature of bilateral engagement, she noted: “Any concessions Bangladesh got, India also benefited in the USA deal.

Sikri underlined that beyond official agreements, public perception matters deeply Nin cross-border ties. “People must feel that relationship with India is good. Cricket is different," she said.

Sri Lanka: Balancing India And China

Former High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Ashok K Kantha, linked regional stability directly to India’s long-term development vision.

He said, “For Viksit Bharat, it is crucial to maintain cordian relations with neighbouring countries”

Addressing concerns about Beijing’s footprint in Colombo, he asserted that Sri Lanka will never become a satellite state of China. He further observed that Sri Lanka knows that during crisis, India stood strong, a reference to New Delhi’s assistance during Colombo’s recent economic turmoil.





Nepal: Between Brotherhood And Equality

Speaking on India-Nepal dynamics, former Ambassador Ranjit Rae stressed the depth of people-to-people ties. He said, “India, Nepal have fundamentally good relations, open border, travel without passports and visa. ”

He also shared a telling anecdote about sensitivities in bilateral discourse. Recalling remarks by a former Nepali prime minister, Rae said the emphasis on a “brotherly relationship” can sometimes be perceived as hierarchical — “we want to be equal to India instead of being younger brother..”

His broader point: diplomacy must adapt to social and political shifts. “You must be very aware of what's happening and chaning in society.”

India In The ‘New World Order’

With the 2026 theme centred on The New World Order, the summit is spotlighting India’s strategic recalibration in a turbulent era. Discussions are exploring the roadmap to 2047, including the pursuit of an Aatmanirbhar economy, sustained growth, and India’s expanding influence across sectors.

As debates unfolded, one message was clear: in an increasingly fractured global environment, India’s neighbourhood policy remains central to its global ambitions.