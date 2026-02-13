The fifth edition of ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India Summit is all set to light up Mumbai on February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Bringing together trailblazers from diverse sectors, the two-day event promises insightful discussions on India’s socio-political, economic, cultural, and entertainment landscapes.

Among the highlights, cinema aficionados will be excited to see Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur headline a special session titled “Cinema Across Languages: Frontiers of Art”.

Adivi Sesh: Actor, Director, Storyteller

Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra (born December 17, 1985) has carved a niche in Telugu cinema as a versatile actor, screenwriter, and director. Known for his gripping action and suspense thrillers, he has bagged several accolades including the IIFA Award Telugu, SIIMA Award, Nandi Award, and the inaugural Gaddar Award for his performance in Major.

Sesh began his acting journey with a minor role in Sontham (2002) before making his directorial and writing debut with Karma in 2010, starring alongside Jade Tailor and Sher Ali. His work continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Telugu cinema.

Mrunal Thakur: From Television To The Big Screen

Mrunal Thakur (born August 1, 1992) has transitioned seamlessly from television to films, earning recognition for her roles in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. She began her career with TV serials like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya, before making her Marathi film debut in Hello Nandan (2014) as Rubi.

Her Bollywood journey took off with Super 30 (2019), portraying key roles alongside Hrithik Roshan. In 2025, she appeared as Rabia, a Pakistani dancer, in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn, earning praise for her performance despite mixed reviews of the film. Thakur will next star in a bilingual dacoit film with Adivi Sesh, slated for release on March 19, 2026.

What To Expect At The Ideas Of India Summit 2026

The summit promises a blend of thought-provoking panels, cultural showcases, and industry insights. The cinema session with Sesh and Thakur will explore cross-language storytelling, the evolving Indian film industry, and the future of content in both traditional and digital formats.

Since its inception, the Ideas of India Summit has grown into a premier platform for dialogue and debate, reflecting the nation’s dynamic diversity. This edition, with its two-day immersive experience, promises to celebrate the intersection of innovation, creativity, and social commentary.

As Mumbai hosts this gathering of visionaries, audiences can witness engaging discussions of trailblazers like Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in an intimate, thought-provoking setting.