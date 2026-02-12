Shashi Tharoor To Speak At ABP Network’s Ideas Of India 2026 Summit In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Network is set to host the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas Of India Summit, bringing together prominent voices from across sectors to debate and discuss the pressing issues of the day.

Ideas Of India 2026 will be held on February 27 and 28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The two-day summit will feature discussions spanning diplomacy, technology, business, entertainment and culture, reflecting the evolving national and global landscape.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be among the keynote speakers, addressing the theme: ‘The Lesson of History: How Kingdoms Were Built’. His session comes at a time of volatile geopolitics marked by wars, tariff tensions and shifting political alignments worldwide.

Tharoor, known for his eloquence and sharp insights, is a former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and previously served as an Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations.

Tharoor at Ideas Of India 2025

Tharoor also featured in the previous edition of the summit, where he spoke on the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States. He argued that migration should not come at the cost of dignity, in life or in death, and criticised the handcuffing and shackling of Indian immigrants, saying they were treated like criminals rather than regular passengers.

In his remarks, the former diplomat stressed the importance of creating better employment opportunities and improving living standards within India to reduce the compulsion to migrate abroad. Calling the American dream a “mirage”, Tharoor said, “India should not become a country where people feel compelled to leave but empowered to stay.”