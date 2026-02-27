Ideas of India 2026: The fifth edition of ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit opened on 27–28 February 2026 with a sharp focus on the theme “The New World Order.” As India looks ahead to 2047 the centenary of its independence the summit is examining how the country can navigate an increasingly volatile global environment while strengthening self-reliance and sustaining economic growth.

A central session explored a pressing question: where is the New World Order headed? Conversations on global order frequently centre on three flashpoints Europe, East Asia and the Middle East. With wars dragging on, alliances shifting and economic insecurity rising, speakers debated whether the international system is entering an era without clear rules.

‘Are We Living in a World Without Rules?’

Dr Shashi Tharoor reflected on concerns he had raised in a recent newspaper article, saying he fears that power is an increasingly overriding principle in global affairs. He noted that core values enshrined in the UN Charter such as respect for state sovereignty, the sanctity of borders, rejection of the use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes appear to be losing their influence.

He observed that many governments today seem more willing to assert their strength openly. According to him, countries are no longer restrained primarily by respect for international law, but by a practical calculation: whether they can carry out an action without facing serious consequences. In his view, aggression is now deterred less by moral or legal considerations and more by the risk of retaliation or the potential cost imposed by the targeted nation.

Raising a larger concern about the direction of global politics, he questioned whether the international system has reached a point where established norms have weakened so significantly that it feels as though no clear rules remain at all.

‘Situation is going to get worst with time’

During the discussion, renowned political scientist John J. Mearsheimer offered a stark assessment of current trends. Reflecting on emerging power rivalries and institutional fragility, he remarked, “Situation is going to get worst with time.”

John J. Mearsheimer added, "When talking about the world order, focus often, falls on Europe, east asia and middle east."

Mearsheimer, the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, has long written on great power politics and security competition. His intervention at the summit underscored concerns that intensifying geopolitical rivalries particularly involving the United States, China and Europe may deepen instability rather than restore balance.

The session also featured Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong and international politics expert Monica Duffy Toft, who examined how leadership, morality and power intersect in shaping the emerging order.

Indo-US Relations in a Shifting Landscape

Moderated by Shashi Tharoor, the panel analysed Indo-US ties within this broader churn. As global equations evolve, India’s strategic recalibration has become central to conversations on the future balance of power.

Speakers highlighted that leadership today demands more than military or economic strength. It also requires credibility, stable alliances, and the ability to adapt to rapid structural change. The debate suggested that the world may not be entirely without rules, but those rules are being rewritten in real time.

Europe’s Unsettled Future

Mearsheimer cautioned that even if the Ukraine war ends, tensions may not truly subside:

"It's very important to understand that at some point, the Ukraine war is going to end. But when it ends, you're going to have poisonous relations between Russia on one side and Ukraine, Europe, and the United States on the other. You're not going to get a meaningful peace agreement; the best you can hope for is an Armistice that will lead to a frozen conflict."

He warned that multiple flashpoints including the Arctic, Baltic Sea, Belarus, Kaliningrad, Moldova and the Black Sea could heighten the risk of renewed conflict.

ABP Ideas of India 2026

The fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit, hosted by ABP Network, commenced today on February 27–28, 2026, bringing together an influential mix of policymakers, global strategists, industry leaders and cultural icons. The two-day summit aims to examine India’s journey so far while charting its course toward 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence.

With the theme “The New World Order,” this year’s edition will spotlight India’s evolving role in a rapidly transforming geopolitical and economic landscape. As the nation approaches its centenary milestone, discussions are expected to focus on self-reliance, economic transformation, grassroots narratives, and India’s growing global influence.

Where to Watch the Summit Live

Viewers can watch the Ideas of India 2026 summit live on the ABP Live website at news.abplive.com. The event will also be streamed on the network’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Additionally, audiences can visit the dedicated microsite, www.abpideasofindia.com, for live coverage and updates.