HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas of India 2026: Armaan Malik Sings Besabriyaan, Bol Do Na Zara At The Event, Says Sonu Nigam Inspired Him

Ideas of India 2026: During the event, Armaan Malik won hearts by singing soulful renditions of several songs, including Besabriyaan and Bol Do Na Zara.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)

Ideas of India 2026: At the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2026 in Mumbai, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik took centre stage to discuss the evolving landscape of the Indian music industry. He spoke during a session titled “Indipop and Playback - The Best of Both Industries,” moderated by Romana Isar Khan. Malik started the session by singing Besabriyaan from the film the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. 

I had a vision since childhood that I would become a singer, and my family genes also supported me,” Armaan Mailk said. He added that Sonu Nigam is his inspiration. 

About Ideas of India 2026

ABP Network Ideas of India is a two-day conclave bringing together some of the most prominent names from Indian cinema and beyond. On Day 1, Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, among others.

The second day will feature engaging sessions with Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay, Christo Tomy, Adnan Sami, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Anil Kapoor.

Beyond the entertainment industry, the summit will also bring together policymakers, strategists, and business leaders. The forum seeks to reflect on India’s progress so far and outline a vision for the future as the nation approaches 2047, the year that marks the country’s 100 years of independence.

Armaan Malik’s Recent Project

On the professional front, the singer has reunited with Pritam for the first track from Bhooth Bangla, titled ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’. The song, which is picturised on Akshay Kumar, features lyrics by Kumaar and composition by Pritam, with an energetic rap segment performed by Mellow D. It was released on February 26, and has so far received over 12.66 million views.

Beyond film music, the singer has also been actively touring. After delivering successful performances in Gurgaon and Jaipur, he recently headlined a live show in Kolkata.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Armaan Malik Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
