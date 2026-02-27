In an exclusive interview with ABP Network, acclaimed playback singer Shreya Ghoshal said she believes film music today has become heavily male-centric, with fewer songs reflecting a meaningful female perspective.

“I think film music has become extremely male driven and films have very few songs with a substantial female perspective,” she said.

Explaining her evolving approach to choosing projects at the fifth edition of ABP Network's Ideas Of India 2026, she added that creative satisfaction had become central to her decisions.

“My role has also changed now... I am also a mother. That brings clarity of mind that if I am not getting 100 per cent happiness from the work I am doing, then I should not do it,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of emotional fulfilment through her work, saying, “Those kinds of songs that excite you, that make you feel challenged... that after spending three or four hours in the studio, you feel you have sung something worth going home and telling your mother about. There should be happiness in sharing that news.”

From Rajasthan To Devdas: An Unplanned Journey Into Stardom

Reflecting on her early years, Ghoshal described herself as a teenager with no clear roadmap when she entered the music industry.

“Sixteen-year-old Shreya did not have a single idea, but things kept happening because I had started walking towards a destination,” she said.

Coming from a non-film background, she recalled her upbringing and family’s influence on her musical journey.

“I am a girl who came from Rajasthan, completely unaware of the world. My father was a nuclear engineer, and my mother sang beautifully, she taught me music. No one in my family had this background. Step by step, I worked hard, people appreciated me, and opportunities kept coming.”

Her breakthrough came with Devdas, where she recorded five songs, including the widely loved “Bairi Piya”.

“I had five songs in Devdas, and ‘Bairi Piya’ received the most love. But I did not enter it with confidence, I was completely naive, a thin, young girl,” she said.

Success Didn’t Bring Immediate Opportunities

Despite the high-profile launch, Ghoshal said work did not come immediately afterward.

“Devdas was a great launchpad. When you sing in a film with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, your beginning is very strong. But it took me a long time to get my next song,” she said.

She added that she chose patience over aggressively seeking assignments.

“It was not as if I called everyone every day asking for work. I waited for the right opportunities. I believe every piece of music deserves the right casting, and if it does not happen at the right time, it does not create magic.”

Her next major song, “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai” from Jism, marked a departure from her earlier image.

“I felt like I was a misfit for Bipasha Basu, but it was a very bold choice by composer M. M. Keeravani, who is internationally acclaimed. He said he wanted that exact voice.”

Recording Bold Songs At A Young Age

Speaking about recording the sensual track at just 18, Ghoshal said she relied on instinct rather than deliberate expression.

“I don’t think I tried to be sensuous in it, because that does not come naturally to me. I think it was meant to have the rawness of youth, I was 18 at the time,” she said.

She added that she drew inspiration while still maintaining her individuality.

“I tried to draw inspiration from my inner Asha ji, how she would have approached it, but I still sang it in my own way.”

She credited composers and directors who trusted her voice.

“Gradually, I met composers and directors who believed in me. Many felt that my voice brought soul to the film’s story.”

National Award Recognition Came As A Surprise

Ghoshal said winning the National Award for “Dheere Jalna” was unexpected, given her limited portion in the song.

“Winning the National Award for ‘Dheere Jalna’ was unexpected, because Sonu Nigam sings for two minutes and then I enter the song. Whoever felt I deserved the award must have believed I did justice to my part,” she said.

Independent Music Reshaping The Industry

Highlighting broader shifts in the music landscape, she said independent music has gained significant prominence.

“If you look at the charts now, most of the top ten songs are independent tracks, and only two or three are film songs. That is how much of a power shift has taken place, and it is a wonderful time to be a musician,” she said.

She contrasted this with earlier times when films dominated music.

“When we entered the industry, films were everything. Gen Z is very independent and vocal, they like to express their own thoughts and do not like being told what to do.”

Moving Towards Creative Fulfilment And New Directions

Ghoshal said her career was naturally evolving towards new forms of creative expression and collaboration.

“It is all coming together very well now, as I have been doing this for a long time. After doing the same thing for so many years, you start feeling that it is time to do something different,” she said.

She added that personal growth and changing priorities had influenced her choices.

“I have been doing the same thing for a very long time. Now my role has also changed, I am a mother. That brings clarity that if I am not getting complete happiness from something, I should not do it.”