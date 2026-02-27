Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fadnavis Announces 'AI Tool To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators' Targeting Mamata At ABP Ideas Of India

Speaking at the Ideas of India Summit 2026 organised by ABP Network, Fadnavis said the government has partnered with IIT Bombay to create the technological solution.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government is developing an artificial intelligence-based system to identify individuals he described as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, stating that conventional methods have not been effective.

Speaking at the Ideas of India Summit 2026 organised by ABP Network, Fadnavis said the government has partnered with IIT Bombay to create the technological solution.

“Now, through an AI tool, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be identified,” he said, without sharing specific technical details or a timeline for its rollout.

He added that identifying such individuals is challenging because, according to him, “Bangladeshis and we look the same and speak the same language”. He alleged that they are able to obtain official documents easily, making enforcement more difficult.

Links Infiltration Issue To Labour Economics

Fadnavis also connected the issue to employment dynamics, claiming that illegal migrants are often hired due to lower labour costs.

“That is why this is happening,” he said, suggesting economic incentives play a role in their employment.

Takes Swipe At West Bengal Government

In his remarks, the Chief Minister criticised the government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging a lack of decisive action on infiltration.

His comments introduced both technological and political dimensions to the ongoing debate around migration, documentation, and internal security, as states increasingly explore digital tools to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal Fadnavis Announces AI Tool To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators
