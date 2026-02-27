The state government is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to identify individuals described as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Speaking at the Ideas of India Summit 2026 organised by ABP Network, Fadnavis said the government has partnered with IIT Bombay to create the technological solution.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government is developing an artificial intelligence-based system to identify individuals he described as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, stating that conventional methods have not been effective.
“Now, through an AI tool, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be identified,” he said, without sharing specific technical details or a timeline for its rollout.
He added that identifying such individuals is challenging because, according to him, “Bangladeshis and we look the same and speak the same language”. He alleged that they are able to obtain official documents easily, making enforcement more difficult.
Links Infiltration Issue To Labour Economics
Fadnavis also connected the issue to employment dynamics, claiming that illegal migrants are often hired due to lower labour costs.
“That is why this is happening,” he said, suggesting economic incentives play a role in their employment.
Takes Swipe At West Bengal Government
In his remarks, the Chief Minister criticised the government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging a lack of decisive action on infiltration.
His comments introduced both technological and political dimensions to the ongoing debate around migration, documentation, and internal security, as states increasingly explore digital tools to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.
