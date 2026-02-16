Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeIdeas Of IndiaAdnan Sami To Spotlight The Power Of Healing Through Music At Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai

Adnan Sami To Spotlight The Power Of Healing Through Music At Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai

Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami joins Ideas of India 2026 in Mumbai to explore the healing power of music in a special session on rhythm, resilience and creativity.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

The fifth edition of ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India Summit is all set to illuminate Mumbai on February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Bringing together pathbreakers from across industries, the two-day congregation will spark meaningful conversations around India’s socio-cultural, political, economic, and creative landscapes.

Among the most anticipated sessions is 'Music that Heals: The Magical World of Rhythm', featuring the iconic singer, composer, and pianist Adnan Sami. Known for his soul-stirring melodies and virtuosic command over the piano, Sami’s presence promises an immersive dialogue on the transformative power of music.

ALSO READ: Kavita Seth And Kanishk Seth To Discuss 'Songs Behind The Stories' At Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai

About Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami Khan stands as one of the most distinctive musical voices of his generation. A celebrated Indian singer, musician, composer, actor, and pianist, Sami’s repertoire transcends borders and languages, from Hindi and Urdu to English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. His ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical nuances with Western orchestration has earned him admiration across the globe.

Awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020, Sami has been recognised for his extraordinary contribution to music. He has carved a niche with timeless hits and evocative compositions that resonate deeply with audiences.

While many know him for his chart-topping songs, Adnan Sami’s most remarkable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as 'first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano', redefining the possibilities of the instrument. International recognition followed early in his career, with the US-based Keyboard magazine describing him as the fastest keyboard player in the world and dubbing him the keyboard discovery of the nineties.

What To Expect At Ideas Of India 2026

The Ideas of India Summit 2026 promises a vibrant exchange of ideas, perspectives, and creativity. From thought-provoking panel discussions and cultural showcases to powerful industry insights, the event will spotlight voices shaping India’s present and future. With leaders from politics, business, entertainment, and the arts sharing one platform, the summit reflects the nation’s dynamic diversity and evolving narrative.

Adnan Sami’s participation adds a resonant cultural note to the summit, underscoring the role of music as both artistic expression and social connector.

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Adnan Sami ABP Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India 2026
